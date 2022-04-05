Find Easter brunch and treats at these metro Atlanta restaurants

Cru Food & Wine Bar. Build your own three-course Napa-style wine country brunch with options including lobster and saffron risotto, shrimp and asparagus bisque, goat cheese beignet, and herb-roasted lamb. Wash everything down with $6 mimosas and bellinis and discounted prices on Domaine Chandon Rose and Moet and Chandon Brut Imperial.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. $36. 915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, 770-485-9463 and 300 Avalon Blvd. Alpharetta, 678-248-5181. cruwinebar.com/atlanta

Ecco. Normally closed for brunch, both locations of Ecco will be open and serving special Easter brunch menus.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. 3586 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-347-9558 and 40 7th St. NE, Atlanta, 404-347-9555. ecco-atlanta.com

Hampton + Hudson. The Inman Park restaurant is offering a $20 mimosa special and $5 Monday Night Brewing Dust Bunny IPA along with its brunch menu, as well as special Easter dishes for dinner including deviled eggs, Coca-Cola glazed ham and mac ‘n cheese. There’s also an Easter brunch to-go option for $45 for two people or $90 for four, with optional cocktail add-ons. Orders will be accepted through April 14.

299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com

Lazy Betty. Usually open for dinner only, the Candler Park restaurant will be serving a five-course Easter brunch tasting menu with dishes like egg custard with caviar and French omelette with wild mushrooms and truffle. Wine pairings can be added for an additional $80. Reservations are available here.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $125. 1530 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3692, lazybettyatl.com/reservations

Local Three. Head to Local Three for a family-friendly Easter celebration with a two-course prix fixe brunch menu with options including eggs benedict and smoked salmon. A kids’ menu is also available. Children are welcome to join small group Easter egg hunts on the Garden Terrace Patio, and complimentary family photos with the Easter Bunny will be offered. If you’re staying in, the restaurant also offers a DIY Easter brunch kit and carryout dinner spread.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. $44.93 for adults, $15.93 for children 12 and under. 3290 Northside Pkwy, Atlanta. 404-968-2700, localthree.com/easter

Omni Hotel at the Battery Atlanta. Head to the Battery for an Easter brunch buffet with bottomless mimosas. To make reservations, call 678-223-4001 or email atlbrvleads@omnihotels.com with your name and phone number.

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $70 for adults, $25 for children 5-12, free for children 4 and under. 2625 Circle 75 Pkwy SE, Atlanta. 678-223-4001, omnihotels.com/hotels/atlanta-battery

Petite Violette. Normally closed on Sunday, Petite Violette will be open and serving a four-course holiday menu with soup, salad, dessert and choice of entree including chicken cordon bleu and pan-seared sea bass. A children’s menu is also avaialble.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $54.95 for adults, $9.95 for children. 2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com

South City Kitchen. Locations in Vinings, Buckhead and Midtown will offer a three-course prix-fixe brunch menu. In Vinings, look for options including oyster mushroom etouffee and steak and eggs; in Buckhead, expect an overnight oat bowl and smoked brisket hash; in Midtown, look for banana French toast and bourbon-cured salmon.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Locations in Vinings, Buckhead and Midtown. southcitykitchen.com

The Southern Gentleman. The Buckhead restaurant will offer a special three-course prix-fixe menu, with options including deviled eggs, whipped ricotta toast, shrimp and grits, braised short rib hash and buttermilk lemon tart.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. $49 for adults, $24.50 for children. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com

Caption Bunny Dozen from Georgetown Cupcake. Credit: Georgetown Cupcake Credit: Georgetown Cupcake Caption Bunny Dozen from Georgetown Cupcake. Credit: Georgetown Cupcake Credit: Georgetown Cupcake

Easter treats

The Chastain. The restaurant will offer traditional hot cross buns, spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla and studded with citrus candied peel, currants, raisins and sultanas. Orders must be placed by April 15, with pickup available April 15-17. Orders can be placed here.

Georgetown Cupcake. Head to the cupcake shop for its Easter dozen, including the Bunny Dozen, Hoppy Easter Dozen and Easter Celebration Dozen for $38 and the Limited Edition Easter Egg Dozen for $43. Each includes a variety of flavors including cherry cheesecake and peanut butter fudge. Orders can be placed here.

Juniper Cafe. The restaurant is offering several dessert specials for Easter including a 6″ heirloom carrot cake, apple pie and coconut cream pie. Orders must be placed by April 15, with pickup on April 16 or 17. Orders can be placed here.

Little Tart Bakeshop. All locations of the bakery will offer Easter treats including iced sablé cookies in the shape of Easter eggs and SweetTart Sparklers.