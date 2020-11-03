Stock Up: Three sweet treats to pick up in Norcross

The Norcross Community Market’s regular season is winding down, but on Nov. 14 you can order online at norcrosscommunitymarket.com for contactless drive-through pickup 10 a.m.–noon, or attend the Holiday Open House, noon–3 p.m., inside VSOP Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom, 81 S. Peachtree St. in Norcross. It’s part of the Historic Norcross Business Association’s customer appreciation day. All these treats below are available through both events.
Pastries from VSOP Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom
We admit, an olive oil and vinegar shop is not the first place we think of when we’re craving pastries, but William Makson of VSOP Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom knows we cannot live by oil and vinegar alone. The shop’s pastry chef bakes a range of breakfast pastries in both the Viennoiserie and French styles. The pastries range from apple tarts and eclairs to ham and cheese croissants. On Saturdays (and Sundays, if they haven’t sold out) there are breakfast pastries and eclairs available at the shop. But, there’s a wider range available by special order, 48 hours in advance. We were tempted by two unfamiliar offerings, the tropezienne (a 4-inch brioche bun, filled with pastry cream and dusted with powdered sugar) and the matignon (a 3-inch flourless chocolate cake, topped with chocolate mousse, encased in a chocolate shell, and garnished with a bit of gold leaf). Both were amazing. While you’re in the shop, be sure to browse the large selection of oils and vinegars, too.
Pastries range from $3 for an almond croissant to $5.20 for an individual matignon cake. Larger sizes are available. norcrosscommunitymarket.com. Also available at vsoptaproom.com.
Cardamom sultana scones from Ivy Tea House
We are crazy about afternoon tea, but it’s really the scones that we crave. Thankfully, in these socially distanced times, Nicole Outler of Ivy Tea House in Norcross makes it possible for us to enjoy afternoon tea and freshly baked scones at home, prepared with absolutely no fuss. A few weeks ago, we stopped by the Saturday curbside pickup at the Norcross Community Market and came home with a package of the tea shop’s frozen cardamom sultana scones — six 3-inch discs of frozen dough we could pop in the freezer and then bake at our convenience. The baked scones were light and flaky, with just enough sultanas to sweeten the dough and just enough cardamom to make an impression, but not overwhelm. Other scone flavors include vanilla, lavender Earl Grey, matcha and butter pecan. While you’re ordering, check out their tea blends, as well.
$19 per package of six frozen scones. norcrosscommunitymarket.com. Also available at ivyteahouse.com.
Banana custard from Sizzling Peach
Chef Nona Johnson of Sizzling Peach has comfort foods covered: lasagna, macaroni and cheese, quiche (two flavors) and banana custard. On the recommendation of Connie Weathers, manager of the Norcross Community Market, we bought a container of Johnson’s banana custard. It’s the banana pudding you dream of, if you want banana pudding chock full of vanilla wafers and freshly made custard. Every bite has a bit of cookie or a slice of banana. Thank goodness it’s so rich, because, otherwise, we’d have been tempted to sit down with a spoon and polish off the container all by ourselves. As it is, you’ll have enough to share, and that’s a very good thing.
$8 per 16-ounce container. norcrosscommunitymarket.com. Also available at sizzlingpeach.com.
