Stock Up: Three sweet treats to pick up in Norcross

We are crazy about afternoon tea, but it’s really the scones that we crave. Thankfully, in these socially distanced times, Nicole Outler of Ivy Tea House in Norcross makes it possible for us to enjoy afternoon tea and freshly baked scones at home, prepared with absolutely no fuss. A few weeks ago, we stopped by the Saturday curbside pickup at the Norcross Community Market and came home with a package of the tea shop’s frozen cardamom sultana scones — six 3-inch discs of frozen dough we could pop in the freezer and then bake at our convenience. The baked scones were light and flaky, with just enough sultanas to sweeten the dough and just enough cardamom to make an impression, but not overwhelm. Other scone flavors include vanilla, lavender Earl Grey, matcha and butter pecan. While you’re ordering, check out their tea blends, as well.

$19 per package of six frozen scones. norcrosscommunitymarket.com. Also available at ivyteahouse.com.

Banana custard from Sizzling Peach. Courtesy of Nona Johnson Credit: Nona Johnson Credit: Nona Johnson

Chef Nona Johnson of Sizzling Peach has comfort foods covered: lasagna, macaroni and cheese, quiche (two flavors) and banana custard. On the recommendation of Connie Weathers, manager of the Norcross Community Market, we bought a container of Johnson’s banana custard. It’s the banana pudding you dream of, if you want banana pudding chock full of vanilla wafers and freshly made custard. Every bite has a bit of cookie or a slice of banana. Thank goodness it’s so rich, because, otherwise, we’d have been tempted to sit down with a spoon and polish off the container all by ourselves. As it is, you’ll have enough to share, and that’s a very good thing.

$8 per 16-ounce container. norcrosscommunitymarket.com. Also available at sizzlingpeach.com.

