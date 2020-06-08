Your complete guide to 2020 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Caption Shoppers stand in line waiting to pick up fresh bread at the Grant Park Farmers Market in Atlanta on March 29, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC Caption Shoppers stand in line waiting to pick up fresh bread at the Grant Park Farmers Market in Atlanta on March 29, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Other markets have spaced the farmers and other vendors 6 feet apart and are providing hand-washing stations throughout their venue, asking farmers to wear gloves and customers to only point at items, which the farm help will pick up and package.

Still, encouraged by the growing interest in buying local, two new markets are opening this year: Oakhurst Farmers Market in Decatur and Halcyon Farmers Market in Alpharetta.

Andrea Ness and Andy Friedberg of Aluma Farm work on a 5-acre property off the Atlanta Beltline's Westside Trail. On Thursday, April 16, they will open their weekly farmers market at their farmstand just off the Beltline (1150 Allene Ave., where the Westside Beltline crosses Allene Avenue) and begin distributing shares from their community supported agriculture, or CSA, program. They've also augmented their farmstand sales with the opportunity to preorder (alumafarm.com/preorders-for-pickup). This on-farm market is the only means they have to offset the big losses they're taking now that restaurant sales have drastically reduced.

Ness says even before the outbreak, the majority of their sales came from their direct-to-the-consumer model and that’s very important to them. “We came to this site knowing it was a food desert where our neighbors did not have access to fresh healthy food, especially produce. We made it our mission to grow food in the neighborhood, and to keep it in the neighborhood.”

The farm is surrounded by the neighborhoods of Adair Park, Capitol View, Capitol View Manor, Sylvan Hills, West End, West View, Pittsburgh and Oakland City. Over their four years on this property, as they surveyed their customers, they learned that 85% came from within a 2-mile radius of the farm and a third of their shoppers had been in their homes for more than 15 years. “So we’re serving a lot of long-term residents, but we’re also serving young families who want to be sure they get the healthiest food possible for their kids.”

Some residents walk to the farmstand, but others stop on the way home during their evening commute.

And because Ness and Friedberg double SNAP/EBT dollars, they have a steady customer base for whom fresh produce at these prices would be unattainable. Friedberg adds that they offer a sliding scale CSA. “Members who are able pay above the asking price, and that extra money helps us offer shares at a 40% discount. We do that because we know a lot of people don’t meet the income requirements to get SNAP/EBT benefits, but still have barriers to being able to pay full price.”

At the farmstand, and in their CSA, they sell the fruit and vegetables they grow, but also offer their own herbal teas and local honey from J.R. Murphy as well as other bee products including propolis and propolis tincture.

When they open the farmstand next week, they expect to be selling strawberries, greens like kale and collards, lettuce, arugula and cut salad mix and some specialty items like kohlrabi, escarole and radicchio. These last are vegetables they were growing primarily for their restaurant clients.

“I don’t know that our customers will recognize these or know what to do with them, but all of us who work on the farm are ‘eaters’ and we’re all ‘cookers.’ We can offer simple recipes right on the spot,” said Friedberg.

It will take a lot of hard work and education to make up the difference in sales now that restaurant clients are closed or have moved to delivery and carryout models that require far less produce. But there has been a bright side. “Demand for our vegetables has skyrocketed. Our preorders have sold out, and the one bright spot in all this is we have the potential this year to feed more of our neighbors than ever before.”

Caption Diane Curtis of MarRay Foods is one of the many small food producers who depend on local farmers markets as the place to meet customers and sell their products. CONTRIBUTED BY CASEY HOOD / COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKETS

Diane Curtis of MarRay Foods is just starting her second season of selling at local farmers markets. Her business exists because farmers markets make it possible for her to meet her customers face-to-face, introducing them to her line of spice mixes, vinegars, shrubs and baked goods with their Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors.

“Feedback from my customers has even changed my product mix. One of the items I introduced last September was a baklava spring roll with fig and walnut filling. One of my customers tasted the filling and told me it was so good if I’d put in a jar, she’d buy it. It turned out I couldn’t produce it fast enough. People would buy a half-dozen jars at a time. Now the filling is a finalist in the 2020 University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition, and that’s a direct result of interaction with people at a farmers market.”

Curtis is hopeful the markets will be up in full force this year and soon. She’s selling at the Decatur Farmers Market and East Atlanta Village Farmers Market (both markets she participated in last year), and she just added the Green Market at Piedmont Park.

One of the things she appreciates is how hard the market managers work to develop a good mix of vendors. “The managers do a great job of making sure there isn’t a lot of overlap, no identical products. They recognize, as we do, that it’s a vendor community, with the emphasis on ‘community.’ We’re not in competition. We’re all in this together.”

Caption Tammy Bregman washes her hands before entering the Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center in Atlanta on March 28, 2020. Buckets of water and hand soap were supplied to everyone coming into the market. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

This list of markets and opening dates is current as of the time of publication. It’s best to check with the market before planning a trip.

In the city of Atlanta and other communities, farmers markets have been deemed “essential services,” and all markets that are open have made adjustments to their operations.

Some, like the Green Market at Piedmont Park, are offering only preorder pickup at their market locations, no at-market sales. Others, like Peachtree Road Farmers Market, are offering a mix of both. The Sweet Apple Farmers Market experimented with a drive-thru operation.

Markets that are open for direct sales from vendors are spacing booths out to provide adequate social distancing, and many will require you to use hand sanitizer before you enter the market as well as have plenty of hand-sanitizing stations around the market area. Most suggest leaving your pets at home. And all food is sold to be consumed off-site.

Caption Cotton Mill Farmers Market manager Wendy Crager and her husband Bryan Hager practice social distancing (6 feet = roughly two arm's length apart) at Crager-Hager Farm in Carroll County. CONTRIBUTED BY PATRICK DOST

No matter how they’re adapting, market managers like Wendy Crager of Cotton Mill Farmers Market in Carrollton suggest considering the market like your local grocery store, not as a social gathering place.

Some basic guidelines from the Cotton Mill Farmers Market:

• Do not come to the market if you are sick with anything. Also, do not come if someone in your household is sick. Have someone else do your shopping.

• Please come, shop and leave.

• You are strongly encouraged to send no more than one or two people to shop for your family. Leave the children at home if possible.

• If a line forms at a booth, please keep 6 feet of distance.

2020 FARMERS MARKETS

Alpharetta Farmers Market

Opening date to be determined; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

North and South Broad streets in front of City Center alongside the Town Green, alpharettafarmersmarket.com

What's new? Last year, the market moved to a new location alongside Alpharetta's new Town Green. Free parking is available in the City Center and Milton Avenue parking decks, at Alpharetta Baptist Church on Old Roswell Street and in spaces that line the streets. There's also easy pedestrian access across Main Street.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Opening date to be determined; Sundays: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates, avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org

What's new? The Avondale Estates Farmers Market features local produce and growers, homemade baked items, handcrafted goods, and prepared foods. It handpicks its Georgia-based vendors to give you a unique variety of items to shop each week. When the market is able to open, enjoy live music while you stock up on your groceries and visit with your neighbors. The market is open rain or shine.

While the market is closed, they have posted a list of their vendors with information on how to purchase from each.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Opens May 2; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-noon

1375 Fernwood Circle, Brookhaven, brookhavenfarmersmarket.com

What's new? There will be more than 40 vendors, both new and returning, at the market this year.

Caption Formaggio is a vendor at many local markets, including Castleberry Farmers Market. It offers a variety of regional cheeses. CONTRIBUTED BY ROBERTA SALMON

Castleberry Farmers Market

Opened May 11; Mondays, 4-7 p.m.

492 Larkin Place, Atlanta, castleberryhill.org/castleberry-hill-farmers-market

What's new? This is the first full year for the Castleberry Farmers Market, which launched last September. Opening day will include music from guitarist Isaiah Greer and a food demo by Natalie Fisher of The Loco Coco Eats. The market doubles SNAP/EBT benefits. Farmers include Westside Growers, Mena's Farm and Local Lands; value-added producers include My Mom's Pie, Dancin' Salmon, Russell's Gourmet Coffee and We Three Girls; and Kids-R-Chefs should be at the opening market.

Caption In the days before social distancing, farmers markets like the Castleberry Farmers Market in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood were social places where the community could shop and spend time getting to know their farmers and food producers. CONTRIBUTED BY DIANE RIES

Cotton Mill Farmers Market

Open year-round; Saturdays: 9-11 a.m. until social distance rules are lifted, then full market hours of 8 a.m.-noon will resume

609 Dixie St., Carrollton, cottonmillfarmersmarket.org

What's new? The Cotton Mill market is one of Georgia's longest-running markets, now in its 19th year. Vendors are all from Carroll County or an adjacent county, or within a 50-mile radius. The market offers produce, meat, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and arts and crafts. SNAP/EBT benefits are doubled through the Georgia Fresh for Less program.

Coweta County Farmers Market

Opens June 6; Wednesdays and Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday market is at the Asa M. Powell Senior Expo Center, 197 Temple Ave., Newnan.

Wednesday market is on the courthouse square in downtown Newnan.

What's new? Thanks to a Farmers Market grant from AgSouth farm credit, the market will give away 200 vegetable plants on opening day. The market's vendors will be selling locally grown fruit and vegetables, homemade jams and jellies as well as goat milk soap and lotion. There will be cut flowers, fresh baked bread, honey, mushrooms and naturally raised pork. Free-range chicken and duck eggs will also be for sale.

Decatur Farmers Market

Opening date to be determined; Wednesdays: 4-7 p.m.

308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur, cfmatl.org/decatur/

What's new? This market is organized by Community Farmers Markets. Until their markets can open on a regular schedule, they are offering online shopping. Order a la carte from local farms and businesses, and pick up your items at the farmers market. "Stay tuned as we adapt our distribution model to keep our staff, vendors and community members as safe as possible, while still providing outlets for local farmers and vendors to sell their goods." Until regular operations resume, pickup of online sales is available beginning from 4-6 p.m. April 15. Check the market website before ordering to be sure the pickup location has not changed. Online ordering now available at https://shopcfmatl.org/.

Caption Honey is a popular item at local farmers markets. Deb-Bee's Raw Honey sells at the seasonal Dunwoody Farmers Market. CONTRIBUTED BY EDWARD HUNTER

Dunwoody Farmers Market

Opening date to be determined, possibly May 23; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-noon

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, dunwoodyfarmersmkt.com

What's new? The Dunwoody Farmers Market is held in Dunwoody's Brook Run Park between the ballfields and playground. The City of Dunwoody Parks & Recreation Department suspended all activities within the parks due to COVID-19 until May 18. The department will reassess the situation weekly, and if things change, it will reopen activities sooner and the market will open sooner.

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

Opening date to be determined; Thursdays: 4-8 p.m.

572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta, cfmatl.org/eav/

What's new? This market is organized by Community Farmers Markets. Until their markets can open on a regular schedule, they are offering online shopping. Order a la carte from local farms and businesses, and pick up your items at the farmers market. This market will be open Thursdays for pickup of online sales, 4-6 p.m. beginning May 7. Online ordering available at shopcfmatl.org/.

East Point Farmers Market

Open February to December; February through November, Wednesdays: 4-7 p.m.; in December, Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m.

2757 East Point St., East Point, EastPointFarmersMarket.com

What's new? This market is held one block from the East Point MARTA train station. The market doubles SNAP benefits and has vendors offering fresh breads, meat, herbs, organic nuts and granola, eggs, all-natural skin care and soaps, handmade arts/crafts/jewelry, aromatherapy and more.

Caption Walter Brown (center) orders fresh bread at the Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center on March 28, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center

Open year-round; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March-December; 9 a.m.-noon January and February

Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, freedomfarmersmkt.org

What's new? The market is open rain or shine every Saturday of the year even through the coronavirus pandemic. "Thanks to all our customers for supporting the market over the seven years we have been open. Our farmers continue to grow more to support the demand for clean, local, farm-fresh foods," said Holly Hollingsworth, market director. When market operations return to normal, the market will celebrate the fruit or veggie of the season on second Saturdays, March-October, and offer live music, kids activities and a pop-up restaurant every Saturday.

Fresh MARTA Markets

What's new? The Fresh MARTA Markets locations and hours are as follows:

West End Station: Opens May 5; Tuesdays, 3-7 p.m., 680 Lee St. SW, Atlanta

H.E. Holmes Station: Opens May 20; Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. (Closed November 25), 70 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., Atlanta.

Bankhead Station: Opens May 20; Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. (Closed November 25), 1335 Donald Hollowell Pkwy., Atlanta.

College Park Station: Opens May 14; Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. (Closed November 26), 3800 Main Street, College Park.

Five Points Station: Opens May 29; Fridays, 3-7 p.m. (Closed July 3, November 27), 30 Alabama St. SW, Atlanta.

Information for each MARTA Market available online at cfmatl.org/marta/.

Caption Grant Park Farmers Market's personal shopper Mercedes Melendez (left) buys groceries for her client on March 29, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Grant Park Farmers Market

Open year-round; Sundays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Until the market resumes normal operations, it is being held at Eventide Brewery, 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta.

Main market season will open April 26, 1039 Grant Street, Atlanta.

Caption Kyle Senate (left) and Martin Gandy pick up some meat at the Pastures of Rose Creek's booth at the Grant Park Farmers Market in Atlanta on March 29, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Green Market at Piedmont Park

Opens June 6; Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New temporary location: the back parking lot of Park Tavern, 10th and Monroe Streets, Atlanta, piedmontpark.org/green-market/

What's new? When the market is open for regular operations, it will be welcoming many new vendors, including Circle A Farms, Timpson Creek Farm, MarRay Foods, Kazaro-Brazilian cheese bread, Lalos Handmade Hot Sauce, Low-Co Motion, Ginger Yum, Oh So Fitting, Nature's Squares and ELFI Design. The market will also continue to feature local musicians, interactive exhibits and chef demonstrations. While the city of Atlanta has restrictions on gatherings in place, the market is only offering preorder pickup at the market location in Piedmont Park.

Halcyon Farmers Market

Opens May 5; Tuesdays: 4-7 p.m.

6365 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, facebook.com/events/253584268968692

What's new? This new market located in south Forsyth County will include at least 25 vendors focused on locally grown and produced foods and wellness items. Priority will be given to farmers that use sustainable growing practices, and there will be free parking available in the 1,200-space parking deck adjacent to the site.

Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park Farmers Market

Opens June 13; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m. – noon through Sept. 26; 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 3 – Nov. 28

New location: Blue Stone Road and Galambos Way, adjacent to the green space at City Springs, heritagesandysprings.org/3485-2/community-events/hss-farmers-market/

What's new? The market will still be adjacent to City Springs, the government center for the city of Sandy Springs, but on Galambos Way. Check the website for information on the market's 2020 vendors. The market will provide a pre-order drop off for some vendors beginning Saturday, April 18. Pick up location is at the Heritage Sandy Springs offices, just a block away from the market site at 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs GA 30328 in the front & back parking lot . Check out the details on heritagesandysprings.org, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Nextdoor.

Historic Downtown Acworth Farmers Market

Opens May 15; Fridays: 8 a.m.-noon

Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth, acworthparksandrecreation.org

What's new? The market, sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority, is held at Logan Farm Park. The market offers a traditional mix of folks selling vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, jams and jellies, beauty products, bedding plants, locally roasted coffee, mushrooms and goat cheese.

Jonesboro Farmers Market

Opens May 16; Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon

155 Lee St., Jonesboro, jonesboroga.com

What's new? The Jonesboro Farmers Market is attracting more vendors and urban farmers to the market this year. There is no charge for farmers/vendors to participate at the market, which makes the market unique. The market's vendors include urban farmers with a variety of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, cottage food vendors with an array of homemade products and a handful of vendors selling house plants and vegetable seedlings to start your backyard garden. All items sold at the market must be Georgia grown or homemade. In normal times, UGA Clayton County Master Gardener Extension volunteers are at every market day sharing Extension gardening information. The market will also continue its live food preparation/nutrition demonstrations on occasional market days.

Kennesaw Farmers Market

Opens June 1; Mondays: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Public parking lot, near Adams Park, 2785 Watts Drive, Kennesaw, facebook.com/KennesawFarmersMarket/

What's new? Kennesaw Market Mondays will add a makers market component to the farmers market. Once the market opens, it will continue to run in conjunction with the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority's Monday night food truck event so visitors can have dinner, shop and enjoy live entertainment from local musicians.

Market season runs from June through the end of August, and the market will be closed for Memorial Day.

Caption The Friday night Lilburn Farmers Market is celebrating its 11th year. CONTRIBUTED BY ANDREA BRANNEN

Lilburn Farmers Market

Spring pop-up market Friday, May 8; in-person market opens July 3; Fridays: 4-8 p.m.

1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, lilburnfarmersmarket.org

What's new? Celebrating 11 years, the Lilburn Farmers Market continues to bring locally grown and prepared foods to the Lilburn community. The market will continue to offer chef demos by chef Lisa Lowe using ingredients available from its farmers and other vendors. Come watch the demo and take home a new recipe and the ingredients to make it. Looking for dinner options? Barbecue and wood-fired pizza will be available weekly. Other special activities include kids activities, Little Free Library, live music and a chance to meet local community groups and learn about their causes. The market accepts EBT, the electronic version of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program. Through Georgia Fresh for Less, Wholesome Wave Georgia matches SNAP/EBT dollars at the market and doubles the amount to purchase fresh, local fruits and vegetables. Pre-orders for spring pop-up market now available at https://www.localline.ca/lilburn-farmers-market. This will be a contactless, drive-through market, 4 - 6 p.m. No on-site sales.

Mableton Farmers Market

Will not open for 2020.

Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton, mableton.org/mableton-farmers-market/

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Opening May 30; Saturdays: 9 a.m. – noon

65 Church St., Marietta, mariettasquarefarmersmarket.com

Morningside Farmers Market

Open year-round; Saturdays: 8-11:30 a.m.

1393 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta, morningsidemarket.com

What's new? This certified organic market is the grandmother of Atlanta-area farmers markets, started in 1995. New vendors this year include Root Baking Co., Pulp, Cradleboard Creations and Thousand Hills Ranch.

Norcross Community Market

Opening in May with drive-through shopping; Saturdays: 9 - 11 a.m.

Norcross City Hall parking lot, 65 Lawrenceville Street, Norcross facebook.com/norcrosscommunitymarket

What's new? Order online from 9:00 AM Tuesday to Midnight Thursday from our local vendors, including some of your past market favorites plus some new ones. Pay with your credit card. Pick up on Saturday between 9 am and 11 am at Norcross City Hall parking lot. Stay in your vehicle and a market volunteer with bring your order to you. Please wear a mask if possible and observe safe distancing

Oakhurst Farmers Market

Opening date to be determined; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur, cfmatl.org/oakhurst/

What's new? This is a new market from the Community Farmers Market, taking place of the Saturday Decatur Farmers Market. Until the CFM markets can open on a regular schedule, they are offering online shopping. Order a la carte from local farms and businesses, and pick up your items at the farmers market. This market, normally open on Saturdays, will be open on Wednesdays for pickup of online sales. Until regular operations resume, pickup of online sales is available beginning from 4-6 p.m. April 15. Online ordering now available at https://shopcfmatl.org/.

Peachtree City Farmers Market

Open year-round; Wednesdays and Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aberdeen Village Shopping Center, 215 Northlake Drive, Peachtree City, peachtreecitymarket.com

What's new? This market, located in the heart of Peachtree City, runs year-round rain or shine. "We take pride in offering fresh produce and handcrafted items to our community," and in normal times, "a place to listen to music, meet friends and support local business," said Alison Vallee, market manager.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Opened April 4; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-noon

2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com

What's new? It's the 14th season for this large producer-only market. Come to the market to shop from their more than 50 local vendors. All of their farmers are certified organic or certified naturally grown. When the market returns to normal operations after restrictions on gatherings have been lifted, they will return to offering live music, and chef demos will be held each week at 10 a.m.

Ponce City Farmers Market

Opening date to be determined; Tuesdays: 4-8 p.m.

"The Shed" on the Eastside Beltline trail just outside Ponce City Market, cfmatl.org/poncecity/

What's new? This market is organized by Community Farmers Markets. Until their markets can open on a regular schedule, they are offering online shopping. Order a la carte from local farms and businesses, and pick up your items at the farmers market. This market will be open Tuesdays for pickup of online sales, 4-6 p.m. beginning May 6. Online ordering available at shopcfmatl.org/.

Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market

Opens May 30; Saturdays, 8 a.m.–1 p.m.

City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell, roswellfam.com

What's new? The market offers one-stop shopping for all of your local sustainably grown fruits, veggies, baked goods, honey, fresh cut flowers, handcrafted artisan goods and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits. This year, they will have live music, kids activities, live chef demos, ready-to-serve food and free exercise classes throughout the season.

Serenbe Farmers and Artists Market

Opening June 6; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills, serenbefarmersmarket.com

What's new? The market offers organic produce, local honey, coffee, fresh pasta, pies, breakfast items, jellies, jams, pickles, granola, salad dressings and more. Serenbe Farms is also offering Friday afternoon drive-thru pickup on the farm. Farmstand pickup times are 3:30-5:30 p.m. every Friday, Farm tours on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and private field trips by appointment. Email virginia@serenbefarms.com for more info.

Snellville Farmers Market

October through May: open the first Saturday of each month, 9 a.m.-noon

City Hall parking lot, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville

June 6-Sept. 26: Open every Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

On the Town Green in front of Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville

What's new? Snellville's "off-season" market is held on the first Saturday of each month, October-May, 9 a.m.-noon. "We decided to offer this market at the request of some of our vendors who have produce, meats and other products to offer in the off-season. Many customers had also asked us to extend the market season. Our summer season market will offer a nice variety of vendors selling fresh produce, meats, shrimp from the Georgia coast, baked goods, local honey, eggs, cheeses from Georgia dairies, as well as other locally made food products and a small number of local crafts."

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

Opens May 5; Tuesdays: 4-7 p.m.

Municipal Parking Lot, 922 Main St., Stone Mountain, stonemountaincity.org

What's new? Vendors include CJ Orchards, David's Garden, Hungarian Pastries, Joaney's and Pearson Farms. The market will run until Aug. 25.

Suwanee Farmers Market

Opens May 9; May through Sept. 26, every Saturday: 8 a.m.-noon

October through April 2021, second Saturday of the month: 9-11 a.m.

Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee, suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/events/farmers-market

What's new? The "off-season" market experiment last year was a success, and the market will continue that for 2020. On May 9, the market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The regular season will run through Sept. 26. Then the monthly markets will be in place for the remainder of 2020 and through April 2021.

Caption Rob Miller of Trefoil Gardens sells vegetables, foraged mushrooms and herbs at Roswell's Sweet Apple Farmers Market. CONTRIBUTED BY BARBARA MATHIS

Sweet Apple Farmers and Artisans Market

Open year-round; Thursdays: 2-5 p.m.

320 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell, facebook.com/SweetAppleFarmersMarket/

What's new? As with many markets, Sweet Apple is working to find the best ways to keep customers and vendors as safe as possible at the market and has been testing a drive-thru market.

Tucker Farmers Market

Opening date to be determined; Thursdays: 4-8 p.m.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 LaVista Road, Tucker, tuckerfarmersmarket.com

What's new? This long-running market moved from Main Street in downtown Tucker to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church last year. There's plenty of parking in the new location, and on rainy days, the vendors are able to move inside to the church hall. Online market now available, www.localline.ca/tuckerfarmersmarket, with contactless curbside pickup and home delivery options.

Caption Dessert trays are one of the offerings of My Daily Bread, a vendor at Cumming's Vickery Village Farmers Market. CONTRIBUTED BY KATHERINE BURKHARDT

Vickery Village Farmers Market

Open year-round

Beginning April 2, farmers market open Thursdays: 9 a.m.-noon

Beginning April 4, artisan market open Saturdays: 5-7 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 31, open Saturdays: 10 a.m.-noon for combined farmers and artisans market

Vickery Village Courtyard, 5920 Post Road, Cumming, facebook.com/VVFarmersMarket/

What's new? This is the third year for this market with its local vendors and farmers who use organic growing practices or are Certified Naturally Grown. This year, they've added an artisan market on Saturday evenings. In late October, the two markets will combine and open on Saturday mornings.

Caption When the weather warms up and the Woodstock Farmers Market can open for the season, it'll be set up on either side of Market Street just a block off Woodstock's Main Street. CONTRIBUTED BY WOODSTOCK FARMERS MARKET

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

Opens May 16; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-noon

Market Street in downtown Woodstock between Mill and Maple streets, visitwoodstockga.com/portfolio/farm-fresh-market/

What's new? This year's Saturday market will include events from the Cherokee County Farm Bureau, cooking demonstrations from local chefs and live music. The start date is subject to change due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

