Stock Up: Three new treats to try this month

Cheese rounds from Charleston & Church

Last October, Jen and Warren Simmons won the grand prize in the University of Georgia’s Flavor of Georgia competition, surpassing 116 other products to be declared the best Georgia food product of 2020. Their crisp, peppery cheese rounds, each topped with a roasted pecan, wowed the judges. However, at the time, the couple wasn’t ready to go into full-scale production. Fast-forward, and Charleston & Church cheese rounds now are available in 17 Georgia locations. They are based on a handwritten recipe from Warren’s grandmother, Irene Simmons, of Charleston, South Carolina. The couple makes and packages the cheese rounds by hand in a commercial kitchen space. They are not even ⅛-inch thick, and each 1½-inch round is hand-topped with a whole salted pecan, then baked to crisp perfection. There’s just enough pepper sauce in the dough to provide a bit of bite in each mouthful.

$8 per 4-ounce package. Available at Provisions on Main in Duluth, Cloudland Coffee in Johns Creek, Under the Pecan Tree in Dunwoody, Banjo Coffee in Avondale Estates, CEG Bakery in Atlanta, Farmer’s Table in Douglasville, the Local Exchange in Marietta and at GeorgiaCrafted.com. More information at charlestonandchurch.com.

Caption Milk Bar ice cream. Courtesy of Whole Foods Market Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Milk Bar ice cream at Whole Foods

Christina Tosi opened the first in her chain of Milk Bar sweet shops in 2008, and she went on to be recognized by the James Beard Foundation and appear on “Master Chef” and “Chef’s Table: Pastry.” Cereal milk ice cream might be her most beloved creation, and, in addition to her stores, it’s now also available at Whole Foods Market. Cereal milk ice cream is a creamy, custard-style ice cream swirled with salty, crunchy, sweet cornflake crunch. I can tell you that we’re not big cereal fans, but this combination has turned us into believers. There are other flavors available, including Milk Bar pie (a gooey pie filling swirled into the same ice cream base, with bits of toasted oat crust) and cornflake chocolate chip marshmallow. Each container is topped with a seal that carries Tosi’s signature. It’s obvious that this line of ice cream was a labor of love.

$5.99 per 14-ounce container. Available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, which is offering 35% off all ice cream and frozen treats July 7-20, including new flavors from Milk Bar, Jeni’s and 365 by Whole Foods Market. Also, Prime members save an extra 10% off.

