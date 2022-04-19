ajc logo
Stock Up: Three Mother’s Day gifts for the mom who loves food

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Here are three ways to pamper your mom on her special day.

Sunday Morning gift box

Treat your mom to breakfast in bed with a luxurious gift box from Lisa Odai’s Atlanta-based company 211 to Waterloo. There are boxes for women, men and couples — 24 different boxes in all. Perhaps your mom would enjoy the Sunday Morning gift box, with its bottle of Laurel & Ash Farm maple syrup in a pretty, wax-sealed, hand-numbered bottle. The syrup is produced on a 50-acre working family farm in the Hudson Valley where every drop of syrup is harvested using sustainable practices. The syrup is accompanied by Finding Home pancake mix, also out of the Hudson Valley. If you’re with your mom, you can make the pancakes for her, and, if she’s far away, you can wish her a special day and enjoy a Zoom breakfast together. Odai will package your box with a custom message and an elegant wax seal closure.

$38 for the Sunday Morning gift box. Other gift boxes range from $38 to $165. Available at 211towaterloo.com. Same-day delivery available in the Atlanta area.

Dinner and a cookbook

You can take your mom out to for dinner on one of the year’s busiest restaurant days, or you can stay at home and prepare your meal together, using one of Atlanta favorite Garnish & Gather’s gourmet meal kits. There is no need to research recipes, shop for ingredients or schlep everything home. Order a meal kit for pickup or delivery, and add the Garnish & Gather cookbook, to provide inspiration for more meals designed to be easy to prepare and delicious. There are four volumes, and we have been enjoying Volume 2, featuring such customer favorites as trout and buttermilk grits, and blackened chicken and squash casserole. Our cookbook came with a beribboned wooden spoon, just the extra little touch that makes Garnish & Gather so special.

$15 for the cookbook; meal kits are $32 to serve two, $58 to serve four. garnishandgather.com.

Chocolate hazelnut spread

If your mom loves that grocery store hazelnut spread, but is ready for an upgrade, this is the year to give her the chocolate hazelnut spread from Atlanta-based chocolate-maker Xocolatl. This chocolatier is known for sourcing cacao beans from all over the globe to produce single-origin chocolate bars that surprise with their variations in flavor. In fact, there are 14 different single-origin chocolate bars, but we’re particularly fond of their pantry provisions, such as drinking chocolate, and this spread. Hazelnuts are the very first ingredient, so it’s incredibly nutty, and it’s not made with as much sugar as the grocery store variety, so it’s not overly sweet. Besides hazelnuts and organic cane sugar, it is made with cocoa powder, cocoa butter, vanilla beans and a hint of sea salt — no emulsifiers or vegetable oil, ever.

$16 per 6-ounce jar. Available at Xocolatl, Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St., Atlanta, and at xocolatlchocolate.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

