Stock Up: Three Mother’s Day gifts for the mom who loves food

Dinner and a cookbook

You can take your mom out to for dinner on one of the year’s busiest restaurant days, or you can stay at home and prepare your meal together, using one of Atlanta favorite Garnish & Gather’s gourmet meal kits. There is no need to research recipes, shop for ingredients or schlep everything home. Order a meal kit for pickup or delivery, and add the Garnish & Gather cookbook, to provide inspiration for more meals designed to be easy to prepare and delicious. There are four volumes, and we have been enjoying Volume 2, featuring such customer favorites as trout and buttermilk grits, and blackened chicken and squash casserole. Our cookbook came with a beribboned wooden spoon, just the extra little touch that makes Garnish & Gather so special.

$15 for the cookbook; meal kits are $32 to serve two, $58 to serve four. garnishandgather.com.

Chocolate hazelnut spread

If your mom loves that grocery store hazelnut spread, but is ready for an upgrade, this is the year to give her the chocolate hazelnut spread from Atlanta-based chocolate-maker Xocolatl. This chocolatier is known for sourcing cacao beans from all over the globe to produce single-origin chocolate bars that surprise with their variations in flavor. In fact, there are 14 different single-origin chocolate bars, but we’re particularly fond of their pantry provisions, such as drinking chocolate, and this spread. Hazelnuts are the very first ingredient, so it’s incredibly nutty, and it’s not made with as much sugar as the grocery store variety, so it’s not overly sweet. Besides hazelnuts and organic cane sugar, it is made with cocoa powder, cocoa butter, vanilla beans and a hint of sea salt — no emulsifiers or vegetable oil, ever.

$16 per 6-ounce jar. Available at Xocolatl, Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St., Atlanta, and at xocolatlchocolate.com.

