9 lovely gifts to celebrate Mother’s Day

A three-piece Marc Jacobs gift set is just the thing to keep smelling as sweet as flowers. Courtesy of Macy's Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

For new moms: Congratulations to the woman in your life who has recently become a mother for the first, second or more times. Life after giving birth can be rewarding yet difficult, but help her navigate motherhood with a postpartum self-care recovery kit featuring a perineal balm, postpartum massage oil, organic mother’s milk tea and more from Coddle. While the items can be good for her body, it’s also a thoughtful reminder that someone is thinking about her wellbeing, especially in the early weeks and months of motherhood. Pre-orders are available now; the kit will ship May 14, so this gift will arrive after Mother’s Day but will be worth the wait. $70. coddle.co.

Wardrobe upgrade: Opt for something soft and comfy with a 100% silk tee set featuring a relaxed fit top and coordinating shorts to show off her legs from Lunya. Features like a no-bunch waistband and no-slip grip allow her to sleep or lounge comfortably. Best of all, despite the ensemble’s luxe look, it’s easy to care for and can be tossed in the washer. $198. 1170 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 323-438-2810, lunya.co.

A soft and silky tee set is perfect for keeping comfy at home. Courtesy of Lunya Credit: Damion Lloyd Photography; Inc. Credit: Damion Lloyd Photography; Inc.

Puzzle pieces: When the day calls for a time out, a beautifully designed jigsaw puzzle called Free to Just Be features pink stucco walls and patterned fabrics reminiscent of streets in Cairo, Egypt. A whimsical illustration called Dare to Dream showcases a happy oasis with a woman reading in a hanging swing, plenty of plants and more. Available from Workman + Flow, each puzzle includes 1,000 pieces and is perfect for solo play or as a family activity. $19.99. workman.com.

Enjoy quiet or family time by piecing together a thousand-piece puzzle which reveals a colorful image. Courtesy of Workman Publishing Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Well-earned title: Brighten her day and accessorize her ears with a pair of 14k gold filled hoop earrings with the words “MAMA” on one and “BEAR” on the other by Larissa Loden. Available at Sustainable Home Goods and Accessories, the fashionable pair is lightweight, nickel-free and hypoallergenic. $70. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-727-6794, yoursustainablehome.com.

Mom has many monikers and a pair of fashionable "MAMA BEAR" earrings lets everyone know who's in charge. Courtesy of Larissa Loden Credit: Larissa Loden Credit: Larissa Loden

Dessert time: Opt for a different kind of dessert this year: super fancy doughnuts. Doughnut Dollies offers a special four-pack Mother’s Day doughnut box filled with unique flavors including blueberry crumble, ambrosia and fig and Brie, all packaged with red and white parchment paper to evoke a picnic theme. Pre-order now for in-store pickup May 8 and 9 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $18. 724 Cherokee St. NE, Marietta. 1963 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-365-5437, mydoughnutdollies.com.

A box of delectable and uniquely flavored doughnuts is a nice treat. Courtesy of Doughnut Dollies Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Rejuvenating getaway: If she’s inclined to travel locally to relax her mind and body, the Mother’s Day package at the Spa at Serenbe may be just what she needs. The package includes a 60-minute massage, 30-minute facial, and most of all, quiet time. Up the ante and gift her massages (by a professional, though the at-home ones will likely be welcomed too) throughout May since 60-minute treatments are $95 each. All services are by appointment only and treatment therapists wear masks. Mother’s Day package, $150. 11090 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-0880, spaatserenbe.com.

A Mother's Day spa package helps her relax and rejuvenate in peace. Courtesy of Tomas Espinoza Credit: Tomas Espinoza Photography Credit: Tomas Espinoza Photography

Family jewels: A pair of chic bar stud earrings with pearl is perfect for special moments that call for something delicate and pretty. Designed by Mateo New York, the handmade pair features 14kt yellow gold with handset diamonds and cultured freshwater pearls. Start a tradition by passing down these earrings to future generations of daughters and granddaughters too. $620. pietrastudio.com/designers/mateo-new-york.