9 lovely gifts to celebrate Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is May 9, and to celebrate the woman who may your biggest cheerleader, confidante, babysitter of the grandbabies and all-around pillar of strength, sophistication and head of the family, present her with gifts of love, appreciation and something delectable. The last year of the global pandemic has been challenging for many, so moments to applaud moms will be appreciated and treasured. A famed Atlanta artist offers items that are perfect for swimming or curling up on the couch, inspired by a provocative collection of Black-centric art. A spa package is an opportunity for relaxation and quiet. There’s something for new mamas too because taking care of a newborn and self is hard work, but one brand sees and applauds her efforts with a curated box of postpartum goodies. Whether you present her with one or all, be sure to thank her for all she does each and every day to make everyone’s life a little easier and joyful. Happy Mother’s Day to all.
Cover up: Atlanta artist Fahamu Pecou creates vibrant and provocative work addressing historic and contemporary experiences of Black people, and his newest collection of one-piece swimsuits display some of his stunning work including “Coconut and Honey” and “Dawn of a Woman.” Each swimsuit features chlorine-resistant fabric and a cheeky fit with a scoop neckline and a low scoop back. The size-inclusive collection is a great fit for a range of beautiful body shapes, from extra-small to triple extra-large. Additionally, Pecou also offers a gorgeous ode to mamas with his throw blanket, GOD, which features beautiful, highly stylized Black women on one side. She may not need this one at the pool, but it’s nice to have at home or to hang as wall art. Swimsuit, $80. Blanket, $59.99. fahamupecouart.com
Good smelling: She’ll smell rosy with a three-piece Daisy Eau de Toilette gift set by Marc Jacobs featuring an ornate fragrance bottle, body lotion and purse-sized rollerball, perfect for refreshing her fragrance. A similar set, which aptly describes Mom, is called Perfect and includes the aforementioned items. Both are available at Macy’s. $114 each. macys.com.
For new moms: Congratulations to the woman in your life who has recently become a mother for the first, second or more times. Life after giving birth can be rewarding yet difficult, but help her navigate motherhood with a postpartum self-care recovery kit featuring a perineal balm, postpartum massage oil, organic mother’s milk tea and more from Coddle. While the items can be good for her body, it’s also a thoughtful reminder that someone is thinking about her wellbeing, especially in the early weeks and months of motherhood. Pre-orders are available now; the kit will ship May 14, so this gift will arrive after Mother’s Day but will be worth the wait. $70. coddle.co.
Wardrobe upgrade: Opt for something soft and comfy with a 100% silk tee set featuring a relaxed fit top and coordinating shorts to show off her legs from Lunya. Features like a no-bunch waistband and no-slip grip allow her to sleep or lounge comfortably. Best of all, despite the ensemble’s luxe look, it’s easy to care for and can be tossed in the washer. $198. 1170 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 323-438-2810, lunya.co.
Puzzle pieces: When the day calls for a time out, a beautifully designed jigsaw puzzle called Free to Just Be features pink stucco walls and patterned fabrics reminiscent of streets in Cairo, Egypt. A whimsical illustration called Dare to Dream showcases a happy oasis with a woman reading in a hanging swing, plenty of plants and more. Available from Workman + Flow, each puzzle includes 1,000 pieces and is perfect for solo play or as a family activity. $19.99. workman.com.
Well-earned title: Brighten her day and accessorize her ears with a pair of 14k gold filled hoop earrings with the words “MAMA” on one and “BEAR” on the other by Larissa Loden. Available at Sustainable Home Goods and Accessories, the fashionable pair is lightweight, nickel-free and hypoallergenic. $70. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-727-6794, yoursustainablehome.com.
Dessert time: Opt for a different kind of dessert this year: super fancy doughnuts. Doughnut Dollies offers a special four-pack Mother’s Day doughnut box filled with unique flavors including blueberry crumble, ambrosia and fig and Brie, all packaged with red and white parchment paper to evoke a picnic theme. Pre-order now for in-store pickup May 8 and 9 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. $18. 724 Cherokee St. NE, Marietta. 1963 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-365-5437, mydoughnutdollies.com.
Rejuvenating getaway: If she’s inclined to travel locally to relax her mind and body, the Mother’s Day package at the Spa at Serenbe may be just what she needs. The package includes a 60-minute massage, 30-minute facial, and most of all, quiet time. Up the ante and gift her massages (by a professional, though the at-home ones will likely be welcomed too) throughout May since 60-minute treatments are $95 each. All services are by appointment only and treatment therapists wear masks. Mother’s Day package, $150. 11090 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-0880, spaatserenbe.com.
Family jewels: A pair of chic bar stud earrings with pearl is perfect for special moments that call for something delicate and pretty. Designed by Mateo New York, the handmade pair features 14kt yellow gold with handset diamonds and cultured freshwater pearls. Start a tradition by passing down these earrings to future generations of daughters and granddaughters too. $620. pietrastudio.com/designers/mateo-new-york.