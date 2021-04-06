Stock Up: Three easy ways to enjoy food from the sea

If you’ve been looking for a way to get more of the benefits of seafood and seaweed into your diet, we’ve got three suggestions.
Seaweed snacks from GimMe Snacks
Umami, that hard to define sixth taste (after sour, bitter, salty, savory and sweet), first was recognized in seaweed. GimMe Snacks turns roasted seaweed into a nutritious, crunchy snack that provides tons of umami in a nutrient-dense package. The name of these snacks comes from “gim,” the Korean word for seaweed. Roasted seaweed snacks in 5- or 10-gram packages are available in six flavors, from sea salt to teriyaki. The 2-inch-by-3-inch sheets are just the right size for nibbling, and one serving (10 sheets) has only 25 calories. GimMe also offers big sheets of roasted seaweed that you can turn into burrito and sandwich wraps. Or, you can crumble the sheets, to garnish salad, vegetables or even popcorn.
$1.49 per 5-gram package of seaweed snacks, $1.99 per 10-gram package, $3.99 per package of big sheets and $4.49 per package of sushi nori. Available in the metro area at Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts and Kroger, and online at Amazon and Thrive Market. gimmesnacks.com.
Credit: Handout
Lobster and shrimp bites from SeaPak
Did you realize that one of the nation’s leading retailers of frozen shrimp products is based on St. Simons Island? SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. has a 70-year tradition in the area and was a pioneer of the individual quick freezing process, which allowed them to process local seafood and sell it throughout the Southeast. Now, their products are stocked nationally. We sampled their new lobster and shrimp bites. Each bite is just over an inch around — just the right size for an appetizer, but we enjoyed them as a dinner entree. They could not be easier to prepare. We baked ours, taking them right out of the freezer and baking at 425 degrees. They were ready in less than 15 minutes, just enough time to toss a side salad. We also tried their new coconut cod fillets, which have a crisp coconut crust. They cook just as quickly, and are a far cry from the frozen fish we remember from our youth. We were hard pressed to decide on a favorite.
Lobster and shrimp bites are $7.99-$8.99 per 14-ounce package. At seapak.com, you can search for the stores closest to you that stock them.
Credit: ANDREW CEBULKA
Tidewater shrimp sauce and marinade from Food for the Southern Soul
If you love New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, you need to stock up on Tidewater shrimp sauce and marinade. Jimmy Hagood, of Charleston, South Carolina-based Food for the Southern Soul, put everything you need into this bottle. All the spices, all the Worcestershire, everything except the seafood and butter. We used half this generous bottle to bake 2 pounds of shrimp, then used the other half to bake salmon fillets. Both turned out perfectly, and we mopped up the extra sauce with crusty bread (for the salmon) and poured the rest over grits (for the shrimp). It could not have been easier, or more delicious.
$7.49 per 16-ounce bottle. Available at foodforthesouthernsoul.com.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.