Taste test: Tuna jerky that will (almost) make you forget the beef

Move over, beef jerky. There’s a new jerky in town, and this one is pescavore-friendly.
We tried the three flavors of Pescavore tuna jerky -- Caribbean Jerk, Island Teriyaki and Smokey Poke -- to see if they serve as a worthy beef jerky substitute if you’re cutting out meat for Lent or year-round.
The 1.5 oz single servings of wild tuna or salmon are sourced from sustainable seafood and use natural wood smoking for flavor.
Watch the video above to see what we thought.
