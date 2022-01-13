Stock Up: 3 ways to have food and beverages delivered

Plant-based meals from Veestro

Brother and sister Mark Fachler and Monica Klausner grew up in Costa Rica. Inspired by the healthy meals they remembered from their childhood, and seeing a need for ready-to-eat plant-based fare, they founded Los Angeles-based Veestro, to deliver frozen meals to your home. We found these meals to be a convenient way to dip a toe into the world of faux meats made from plants. We enjoyed meatless lasagna, made with Impossible Burger, and country fried “chick’n” that had exactly the comfort food taste we were expecting. And, there are plenty of other options, such as the beluga lentil braise, that will appeal to those with a taste for more traditional vegan and vegetarian meals. Veestro also offers a line designed for weight loss, with meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Plans are available for 10, 20 or 30 meals, ranging from $11.03 to $12.82 per meal. Shipping is free. veestro.com

Mocktail subscription box from Rightside Brewing

Emree Woods founded Lawrenceville-based Rightside Brewing to make nonalcoholic craft beer that she would find satisfying. We sampled the American IPA with a group, and even those who were not among the “sober curious” or wanting to mark a dry January, enjoyed this near beer. What took it over the top was when we mixed up some maple bourbon shandy mocktails. Rightside is packaging mocktails for one-time delivery, or an annual subscription. Our box came with a six-pack of near beer, a bottle of organic maple syrup, another bottle of nonalcoholic American malt, and an orange. We followed the directions on the recipe card and served up mocktails that delighted everyone who tried them, even those of us who are not beer or whisky fans.

$35 for one mocktail box, $125 for the mocktail subscription of four seasonal boxes for one year. rightsidebrewing.com

