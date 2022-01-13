Stock Up: 3 ways to have food and beverages delivered

The past two years have seen a rise in home delivery services, with offerings including restaurant dishes, plant-based meals and the makings of mocktails from a local brewery.
Cúrate at Home
If you’re a lover of Spanish tapas, you might have made the trek to Asheville, North Carolina, for a meal (or two) at Cúrate Bar de Tapas. Now, you don’t have to travel to enjoy many of the restaurant’s specialties, because of Cúrate at Home — a service featuring eight of the restaurant’s most popular tapas dishes. A few come ready for you to cook — the pan con tomate, featuring toasted ciabatta with fresh tomato, garlic and olive oil; the pincho Moruno, which are lamb skewers marinated in Moorish spices; and croquetas de pollo, which are the restaurant’s creamy chicken fritters. Other tapas, such as the piquillo peppers, stuffed with Spanish goat cheese, anchovies and manchego, just require setting out on small plates. A pitcher of gazpacho rounds out the meal, and a tiny ceramic pig — handmade by Asheville potter Lori Theirault — is sent to hold the toothpicks you’ll want to use.
$143 for Cúrate at Home Experience. Items also are available individually, including house-cured chorizo, for $15 per 7 ounces; sobrasada, for $15 per 4 ounces; the house olive blend, for $13 per 8.9-ounce container; and a Basque-style cheesecake, for $28. curateathome.com
Plant-based meals from Veestro
Brother and sister Mark Fachler and Monica Klausner grew up in Costa Rica. Inspired by the healthy meals they remembered from their childhood, and seeing a need for ready-to-eat plant-based fare, they founded Los Angeles-based Veestro, to deliver frozen meals to your home. We found these meals to be a convenient way to dip a toe into the world of faux meats made from plants. We enjoyed meatless lasagna, made with Impossible Burger, and country fried “chick’n” that had exactly the comfort food taste we were expecting. And, there are plenty of other options, such as the beluga lentil braise, that will appeal to those with a taste for more traditional vegan and vegetarian meals. Veestro also offers a line designed for weight loss, with meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Plans are available for 10, 20 or 30 meals, ranging from $11.03 to $12.82 per meal. Shipping is free. veestro.com
Mocktail subscription box from Rightside Brewing
Emree Woods founded Lawrenceville-based Rightside Brewing to make nonalcoholic craft beer that she would find satisfying. We sampled the American IPA with a group, and even those who were not among the “sober curious” or wanting to mark a dry January, enjoyed this near beer. What took it over the top was when we mixed up some maple bourbon shandy mocktails. Rightside is packaging mocktails for one-time delivery, or an annual subscription. Our box came with a six-pack of near beer, a bottle of organic maple syrup, another bottle of nonalcoholic American malt, and an orange. We followed the directions on the recipe card and served up mocktails that delighted everyone who tried them, even those of us who are not beer or whisky fans.
$35 for one mocktail box, $125 for the mocktail subscription of four seasonal boxes for one year. rightsidebrewing.com
