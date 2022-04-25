Stock Up: 3 ways to bring Derby Day flavors home

Caption Bourbon salted pecan pancake and waffle mix from Southern Culture Artisan Foods. Courtesy of Elvis Piedra Credit: Courtesy of Elvis Piedra Credit: Courtesy of Elvis Piedra Caption Bourbon salted pecan pancake and waffle mix from Southern Culture Artisan Foods. Courtesy of Elvis Piedra Credit: Courtesy of Elvis Piedra Credit: Courtesy of Elvis Piedra

Bourbon salted pecan pancake and waffle mix

You can have your bourbon in a julep, but we’d rather have our bourbon in pancakes. We’re not huge fans of brown liquors, but the bourbon salted pecan pancake and waffle mix from chef Erica Barrett and her Tucker-based Southern Culture Artisan Foods converted bourbon lovers and bourbon agnostics alike. The mix includes just-right-sized pieces of pecans, enough salt to register its presence (but not too much), and a whisper of bourbon. The pancakes were light, fluffy and sweet enough that we didn’t feel they needed syrup at all. The package includes directions for both classic and vegan versions.

$7.99 per 10-ounce container, making 12 pancakes or four waffles. Available at socukitchen.com.

Mint cocktail syrup

Proof Syrup has been making cocktail syrups by hand since 2014, beginning with syrup for an Old-Fashioned. Most recently, the company has launched a line of botanical syrups made with fresh herbs and flowers — including our new favorite, mint syrup. The recipe on the bottle provides directions for making a mojito, but online you will find a julep recipe, calling for 2 ounces of bourbon with a half ounce of mint syrup. Don’t forget to add a sprig of fresh mint. Although not bourbon fans, we love this syrup for a mojito or a vodka soda, and our mocktail drinkers have been enjoying it mixed with seltzer and lime juice, and poured over ice. No matter what we mix it with, the clean, crisp mint flavor comes through, and we can see this being our go-to for all kinds of spring and summer drinks.

$32.95 per 16-ounce bottle, enough to make about 32 cocktails. Available at Mac’s Beer and Wine, the Spotted Trotter, Corner’s Fine Wine and Spirits, Merchants Package Store, Beverage World, Premium Package Outlet and at proofsyrup.com.

