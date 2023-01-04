Stock Up: 3 ways to be healthier and help save the environment

Compostable cling wrap

If you are vowing to use fewer plastics this year, you should know there is an alternative to plastic cling wrap. Jordy and Julia Kay are the co-founders of Great Wrap in Australia. Their lab created a cling wrap from potato waste — the skins and bits of potatoes that don’t make the cut in other products, such as chips. You use the wrap, then compost it. It breaks down in a compost pile in six months, about the same amount of time as citrus peel. There’s nothing that will wind up in the local landfill. The refillable holder is made from recycled polyethylene terephthalate bottles, has an easy-to-use slide button for cutting the wrap (no more danger from sharp cutters!) and comes in four different colors. Like any cling wrap, it’s not designed for use in a microwave, but it’s perfect for storing foods and keeping them fresh.

$39 for the starter kit, with a holder and two 98-foot rolls of cling wrap. $19 for two 98-foot rolls of cling wrap. Available at greatwrap.co.

Salad dressings

When you look at the ingredients in most salad dressings, it can be a shock. There frequently is lots of dairy, which also can mean lots of cholesterol and sugar. Nevada-based Pivotal Foods is owned by vegans, and makes Plant Perfect shelf-stable, creamy salad dressings in some pretty interesting flavors, using sunflower oil and organic white vinegar seasoned with vegetables, spices and herbs. There are five flavors, including Caesar, green goddess and chipotle lime. All have no cholesterol and 2 grams or less of carbohydrates per serving. The dressings come in bottles that have an easy-pour cap. We liked these dressings on green salads, but found ourselves using them in place of mayonnaise on pasta salads, as well.

$8.99 per 8-ounce bottle. Available at the Midtown, Ponce de Leon, Northside Buckhead, Chamblee and Sandy Springs locations of Whole Foods and Atlanta Sprouts. Information: eatplantperfect.com/dressings

