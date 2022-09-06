Stock Up: 3 things pet owners might need in their kitchens

Fresh dog food

Kiara Fernandez-Bravo founded Atlanta-based Barkful in 2018 as a way to provide healthy food for her 1-year-old Havanese-poodle mix, Stella. She developed a line of fresh-cooked meals made with turkey, beef or chicken for adult dogs. Our furry taste-testers tried turkey harvest, made with human-grade ingredients, including ground turkey, sweet potatoes, apples, carrots, kale, flaxseed, fish oil and rosemary. The food comes vacuum-packed, the texture is like ground meat, and the five dogs who tried it gobbled it up. The beef variety is recommended for dogs with a poultry allergy, and for picky eaters. It’s made with beef, sweet potatoes, barley, spinach, carrots and blueberries. The fresh food comes frozen, and, once thawed, is safe to serve for five to seven days. Fernandez-Bravo also makes dehydrated strips of chicken, pork tenderloin and sweet potatoes to serve as real-food treats. The chicken and pork treats are available online, while the sweet potato treats are available only at farmers markets.

$7.95 per 1-pound package of fresh food, $10.95 per 4-ounce package of sweet potato treats, $13.95 per 4-ounce package of dehydrated pork tenderloins, $14.95 per 4-ounce package of chicken tenders. Available at the Green Market at Piedmont Park, Peachtree Road Farmers Market, Grant Park Farmers Market, Virginia-Highland Farmers Market and barkful.com.

Combined Shape Caption Mercury-tested cat food from Pure Cravings. Courtesy of Pure Cravings Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Combined Shape Caption Mercury-tested cat food from Pure Cravings. Courtesy of Pure Cravings Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Mercury-tested cat food

Pure Cravings is cat food from the people behind Safe Catch, with cans and pouches of wild seafood tested to ensure low levels of mercury. Pure Cravings was founded in 2020, because Bryan Boches, co-founder of Safe Catch, realized his family’s new kitten, Luna, was exposed to mercury and other heavy metals when she was eating cat foods, at levels he never would accept in food served to any other member of his family. The result was a line of six flavors of cat food, all made from sustainably caught wild seafood: tuna, salmon, tuna and salmon, mackerel, sardines, and mackerel and sardines. Opening the cans reveals chunks of fish packed in gravy. Our nine feline taste-testers immediately were attracted to the fragrance, and they enjoyed licking up the broth and gobbling the bits of fish. There were clean plates all around.

$29.88 per pack of 12 3-ounce cans. Available at purecravings.com.

