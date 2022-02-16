Stock Up: 3 services that will deliver pantry items

Caption Coffee and treats from Honey & Roses Coffee Co. Courtesy of Honey & Roses Coffee Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout Caption Coffee and treats from Honey & Roses Coffee Co. Courtesy of Honey & Roses Coffee Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Coffee, treats and cups

Hanging out in a coffee shop now seems so 2019, but we still love coffee, and all the treats that go with it, so we’re happy to introduce you to Honey & Roses Coffee Co., from New York-based coffee lovers Ella Jesmajian and Joe Whiteside. You can send someone (or yourself) a gift box, with coffee chosen from a list of more than 55 craft coffee roasters. There are roasters from Washington to Vermont, including Georgia roasters Alma Coffee in Woodstock and Cafe Clement in Marietta. You also can include a small-batch chocolate bar, vegan biscotti, and even a reusable iced coffee bottle, or spill-proof reusable coffee cup. We went a little wild, and tried an Ethiopian coffee with deep fruit flavor from Yaw Farm Coffee Roasters in Las Vegas. Couldn’t resist the name: Giddyawp. The coffee is roasted when you order, and is shipped promptly. Just imagine everyone in your next Zoom meeting, all sipping from their Honey & Roses coffee cups.

$44.99 to $165 per gift box. Coffee ranges from $16 to $25.50 per 8- to 12-ounce bag. Available at honeyandrosescoffee.com.

Pasta of the month

Steve Gonzalez and Scott Ketchum are the founders of Sfoglini (pronounced sfo-lee-nee), a company that produces pasta extruded using bronze dies — in the traditional Italian fashion — and made with organic whole-grain flours. Even if the pasta weren’t so delicious, the range of shapes and flavors would be enough to keep us coming back for more. Offerings include saffron malloreddus (pasta traditional to Sardinia, and shaped like little ridged boats), porcini trumpets (semolina pasta in little trumpet shapes, flavored with fresh porcini mushrooms), reginetti (narrow semolina ribbons, ruffled like lasagna noodles) and hemp rigatoni (hemp adds a nutty flavor to the pasta, as well as bringing omega and amino acids to the party). These flavors and shapes will dazzle everyone at your dinner table, and the rough-cut surfaces from the bronze die mean the pasta holds onto sauces like a dream. We tried six flavors and shapes, and cannot wait to get our hands on more. Time to sign up for the pasta of the month subscription, available for three or six months at a time.

$5.99 to $7.99 per 1-pound package. $65 for a three-month subscription, $120 for a six-month subscription. Available at Whole Foods Market, the Fresh Market, Grant Park Market, Savi Urban Market in Inman Park and at sfoglini.com.

