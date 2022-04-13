Stock Up: 3 reasons to shop this Roswell market on Saturdays

Homemade hard candies

Back in 2014, Steve Jacobs started making old-fashioned hard candy in his DeKalb County kitchen. He started with five flavors, spending significant time working on those recipes, and ultimately perfected 12 flavors. He still makes his candy by hand, turning out brightly colored sheets of ⅜-inch-thick candy that he breaks into pieces just the right size for popping into your mouth. This is candy you savor, not something to be crunched and gone in a minute. When the Roswell market is open, he brings his bags of candy there, and enjoys chatting with his customers and helping them choose their favorite. Will it be cinnamon; clove; banana cream; cherry; pralines and cream; blueberry; sarsaparilla; lime; lemon; wintergreen; chocolate; or, our favorite, butter rum? He’s happy for you to sample them all.

$5 per 8-ounce bag. Available at Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market.

Chicken pot pie

It’s too bad Nancy McKinney of Marietta’s Fat Lady Baker can’t bake her breads and pot pies at the farmers market, because it’s for sure the tantalizing smell would draw a line of customers circling the church lawn. As it is, her customers know that what she brings is delicious, and they line up each Saturday morning for her artisan breads, pretzels, pot pies and chicken salad. We tried her homestyle, double-crust chicken pot pie, filled with pieces of shredded chicken breast, onions, carrots, peas and corn. Everyone smiled at the sweet little pastry cutout of a baker on top, but then silence reigned as forks dug into the filling and creamy wine sauce — the epitome of comfort food.

$12 for a small pie (two servings), $22 for a large pie (four servings). Available at the Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market, the Woodstock Farm Fresh Market or at the bakery’s two Marietta locations, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road and 2951 Shallowford Road. fatladybaker.com

