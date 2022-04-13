ajc logo
Stock Up: 3 reasons to shop this Roswell market on Saturdays

Elderberry products made by Amy Parsons. Courtesy of My Elderberry Fairy

Elderberry products made by Amy Parsons. Courtesy of My Elderberry Fairy

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
34 minutes ago

The Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through Oct. 29, on the grounds of Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. Each market day features 40 to 50 vendors, including the three below. For more information: roswellfam.com.

Elderberry hibiscus lemonade

Amy Parsons of Decatur began her elderberry business from home in 2013. At the time, she was learning about healthful foods for her family, and her research into elderberries convinced her to incorporate the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in the dark purple berries into their diet. Soon, she was making elderberry syrups, drops and teas. She since has expanded My Elderberry Fairy into fire ciders and elderberry shrubs and lemonade. Parsons said her elderberry hibiscus lemonade is one of her bestsellers, and we understand why. This refreshing drink is richly fruity, tangy from the berries and lemon juice, and just sweet enough. If you’re looking for a healthful drink, this one ticks all the boxes, but it’s so delicious that the health benefits just might be secondary.

$5.99 per 16-ounce bottle. $24.99 per 64-ounce growler. Available at the Roswell, Marietta, Peachtree Road and Avondale Estates farmers markets, as well as Nuts ’n Berries in Brookhaven and Decatur, Grant Park Market, Nature’s Pick Market, David’s Produce Stand, Little’s Food Store and at myelderberryfairy.com.

Hard candies from Home Town Old-Fashioned Hard Candy. Courtesy of Steve Jacobs

Credit: Courtesy of Steve Jacobs

Hard candies from Home Town Old-Fashioned Hard Candy. Courtesy of Steve Jacobs

Credit: Courtesy of Steve Jacobs

Hard candies from Home Town Old-Fashioned Hard Candy. Courtesy of Steve Jacobs

Credit: Courtesy of Steve Jacobs

Credit: Courtesy of Steve Jacobs

Homemade hard candies

Back in 2014, Steve Jacobs started making old-fashioned hard candy in his DeKalb County kitchen. He started with five flavors, spending significant time working on those recipes, and ultimately perfected 12 flavors. He still makes his candy by hand, turning out brightly colored sheets of ⅜-inch-thick candy that he breaks into pieces just the right size for popping into your mouth. This is candy you savor, not something to be crunched and gone in a minute. When the Roswell market is open, he brings his bags of candy there, and enjoys chatting with his customers and helping them choose their favorite. Will it be cinnamon; clove; banana cream; cherry; pralines and cream; blueberry; sarsaparilla; lime; lemon; wintergreen; chocolate; or, our favorite, butter rum? He’s happy for you to sample them all.

$5 per 8-ounce bag. Available at Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market.

Chicken pot pie from Fat Lady Baker. Courtesy of Fat Lady Baker

Credit: Courtesy of Fat Lady Baker

Chicken pot pie from Fat Lady Baker. Courtesy of Fat Lady Baker

Credit: Courtesy of Fat Lady Baker

Chicken pot pie from Fat Lady Baker. Courtesy of Fat Lady Baker

Credit: Courtesy of Fat Lady Baker

Credit: Courtesy of Fat Lady Baker

Chicken pot pie

It’s too bad Nancy McKinney of Marietta’s Fat Lady Baker can’t bake her breads and pot pies at the farmers market, because it’s for sure the tantalizing smell would draw a line of customers circling the church lawn. As it is, her customers know that what she brings is delicious, and they line up each Saturday morning for her artisan breads, pretzels, pot pies and chicken salad. We tried her homestyle, double-crust chicken pot pie, filled with pieces of shredded chicken breast, onions, carrots, peas and corn. Everyone smiled at the sweet little pastry cutout of a baker on top, but then silence reigned as forks dug into the filling and creamy wine sauce — the epitome of comfort food.

$12 for a small pie (two servings), $22 for a large pie (four servings). Available at the Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market, the Woodstock Farm Fresh Market or at the bakery’s two Marietta locations, 2995 Johnson Ferry Road and 2951 Shallowford Road. fatladybaker.com

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

