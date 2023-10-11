Stock Up: 3 comfort foods for fall

Cheese straws

Our dinner party guests found the cheese straws from Savannah Cheese Straw Co. particularly addictive, snatching them up by the handful. There’s a reason these cheese straws were a finalist in the 2023 University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia competition. They’re made from the same simple ingredients you’d probably use, with plenty of cheddar and enough cayenne to provide a kick. Katie Tedder Burgess developed the recipe as part of her catering menu more than 10 years ago. Now, she has a shop in Savannah devoted just to selling the cheese straws, which also are available from retailers in Georgia and the Southeast.

$8 per 3-ounce container; $16 per 7-ounce container; $25 per 14-ounce container. Available at Casabella in Marietta, Painted Tree in Snellville and Roswell, Josephine’s Fine Linens and Antiques in Alpharetta, the Swan Coach House gift shop at the Atlanta History Center and thesavannahcheesestrawcompany.com.

Layer cake

Michelle Porter of Decatur-based Portabakes makes luscious layer cakes, pound cakes, brownies, cupcakes, cake pops and many other sweets. It was her red velvet and carrot cake slices, generously iced with cream cheese frosting, that tempted us. You can purchase whole layer cakes online in sizes from 8-inch to 16-inch rounds or squares. There are 11 flavors to choose from, or select one of her eight different flavors of pound cake.

Cake slices are $7 each at farmers markets and festivals. Whole cakes are $45 and up. Regular cupcakes are $28 per dozen. Order cakes or cupcakes at portabakes.com for delivery within 30 miles of Decatur, or call 678-364-2161 for custom orders.

Gritscuits

If you can’t decide between cream puffs or grits, then Charlette Bell of Lady Belle has created a way for you to get both in one bite — “gritscuits.” The smoked Gouda and garlic version was a finalist in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition, and there are two other flavors of these 3-inch-wide treats: jalapeno cheddar sausage and Sunday dinner. That last one, our favorite, is a combination of turkey sausage, macaroni and cheese grits, and collard greens. She also makes classic Parisian macarons, as well as a macaron that has a texture between a cookie and a muffin.

$18 for four gritscuits. Available at Alpharetta Farmers Market, Peachtree Center Green Market and byladybelle.com (for delivery or pickup at Alcove Coffeehouse, 4615 Stone Mountain Highway, Lilburn).

