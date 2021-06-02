Reeling in Gulf shrimp and making it star of recipes

Deanie’s buys from local fishermen and family-run businesses, all of whom survived the pandemic. “It helps that we can get wild-caught shrimp all year round. Brown, white, pink, it’s always the season for shrimp depending on the type. And the big boats can produce individually quick-frozen shrimp while they’re out on the water, so they can travel farther and that also helps us have fresh-caught shrimp year-round.”

Jonathan McLendon, born and raised in Biloxi, Mississippi, is co-owner of Biloxi Shrimp Co. He and partner Mark Mavar are buying off those large shrimp boats whose modern technology and GPS tracking allow them to catch seafood not only in the Gulf but up and down the southeast Atlantic coast as well. McLendon says a captain and two or three deckhands can stay out for weeks because they have the ability to freeze the shrimp right on the boat.

Shrimp boats travel Louisiana’s Bayou Lafourche on their way to the Gulf of Mexico. / Courtesy of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

And he remembers when Biloxi was known as the seafood capital of the world and his family was part of that. “I remember seeing pictures of my grandfather working in the shrimp factory. I can remember when I was in junior high and high school, there were more than a couple dozen shrimp factories. Now the shrimp industry has consolidated in Biloxi and there are only a few of us left. But together we put out more than the 28 factories did back in the day.” McLendon reports that over 15% of domestic shrimp in the U.S. comes through Biloxi and his company’s processing plant.

“It’s always shrimp season somewhere. We process pink shrimp from Florida, brown shrimp from Texas, white shrimp from Louisiana.” For home cooks, the shipping arm of Biloxi Shrimp Co. sells shrimp in a range of sizes from extra small with 61 to 90 shrimp per pound to colossal with 15 shrimp per pound, and everything in between, some peeled and deveined, and some with shells on.

Does he agree with Chifici that shrimp tastes different depending on where it’s harvested? “Even though it’s all the same species, shrimp pick up the flavor of the surroundings. Texas and Alabama shrimp come from water with sandy bottoms, and they have a very lobster-type texture and are pretty sweet. Our Gulf white shrimp in Mississippi and Louisiana waters come from more shallow and warmer saltwater. This gives a great mild and sweet taste that keeps our customers coming back for more.”

RECIPES

At White Pillars in Biloxi, shrimp can appear in more than a dozen dishes. Shrimp and grits? Yes. Shrimp in a seafood tower, shrimp ceviche, shrimp pad thai, shrimp corndogs made with hush puppy batter, skewered whole shrimp — all are on the menu. For our story, White Pillars’ Austin Sumrall and two other chefs shared their recipes for Gulf-influenced takes on shrimp salad.

Rich and Poor Shrimp Salad (Ricchi e Poveri) "has a rich cultural background. Eating beans is for the poor and eating seafood is for the rich," says chef-owner Andrea Apuzzo of Andrea’s Restaurant in Louisiana. Courtesy of Andrea’s Restaurant Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Rich and Poor Shrimp Salad (Ricchi e Poveri)

We love this recipe from Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Feeling flush? Add more shrimp. Feeling a little poor? That’s when cannellini beans are your friend. The textures are complementary.

When she supplied the recipe, chef-owner Andrea Apuzzo of Andrea’s Restaurant told us, “This salad has a rich cultural background. Eating beans is for the poor and eating seafood is for the rich. Forget for the moment that both can be delicious. Thus this mixture of beans and lightly poached Gulf shrimp has picked up the tongue-in-cheek name.”

Rich and Poor Shrimp Salad (Ricchi e Poveri) 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

2 cups cleaned and chopped fresh Gulf shrimp

1 cup cooked cannellini beans (if using canned beans, drain and rinse)

1 stalk celery with leaves, finely chopped

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/3 cup white wine

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon finely chopped white onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/8 teaspoon salt

6 cups mixed baby greens

Lemon wedges, for garnish

Lemon-infused extra-virgin olive oil, to drizzle, if desired Prepare an ice bath: Fill a large bowl halfway with water and add 4 cups ice.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, heat enough water to cover shrimp and add vinegar. When mixture comes to a boil, add shrimp and stir. Reduce heat immediately and poach shrimp just until firm, about 3 minutes. Remove shrimp from liquid and put into ice bath. Stir until shrimp cools, then remove shrimp and drain.

In a large bowl, combine beans, celery, olive oil, white wine, lemon juice, onion, garlic, red pepper, Worcestershire and salt. Add shrimp and toss well. If not using immediately, cover and refrigerate. When ready to serve, divide greens between 6 plates. Divide shrimp salad over lettuce and garnish with lemon wedges. If you wish, drizzle with a little lemon-infused extra-virgin olive oil. Serves 6. Nutritional information Per serving: Per 1/2 cup serving: 237 calories (percent of calories from fat, 53), 17 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 13 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 154 milligrams cholesterol, 229 milligrams sodium. Per 1/2 cup serving: 237 calories (percent of calories from fat, 53), 17 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 13 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 154 milligrams cholesterol, 229 milligrams sodium.

— From a recipe provided by Andrea Apuzzo of Andrea’s Restaurant in Metairie, Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

White Pillars’ Shrimp Roll started with chef-owner Austin Sumrall's love of lobster rolls. At his Biloxi, Miss., restaurant, Gulf shrimp becomes the star. Courtesy of White Pillars Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

White Pillars’ Shrimp Roll

Austin Sumrall, chef-owner of White Pillars in Biloxi, likes having shrimp on the menu because he says shrimp is really the backbone of the community. “A lot of Biloxi is built around the seafood industry and shrimp is a big part. Shrimp are a product of their environment and I think our Mississippi shrimp are the sweetest, plumpest and most delicious.” During his culinary training in New York, one of his favorite splurges was a lobster roll. When he opened his restaurant, he made a version with big Gulf shrimp instead.

The biggest surprise in this recipe is poaching shrimp in butter rather than in seasoned water. The result is shrimp with a softer texture and richer flavor. At the restaurant, the sauce starts with house-made aioli. We’ve substituted, with the chef’s permission, Duke’s mayonnaise instead.

You’ll end up with most of your pound of butter at the end of the poaching. Sumrall says the leftover butter is perfect for the next time you’re preparing a pasta dish with seafood.

No creme fraiche on hand? Sumrall says it’s OK to substitute sour cream. And he suggests serving your rolls with the crunchiest kettle chips you can find.

White Pillars’ Shrimp Roll 1 pound plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature, divided

30 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 1 1/2 pounds)

2 cups creme fraiche

1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

1 cup finely diced fennel bulb

1/2 cup sliced green onion

1/2 cup finely diced celery

1/4 cup chopped fennel fronds

1/4 cup finely chopped dill

Old Bay seasoning, to taste

Lemon juice, to taste

Salt and pepper, to taste

6 buns, preferably brioche In a medium saucepan just large enough to hold the shrimp, melt 1 pound butter over low heat. When butter is melted, add shrimp and stir. Keep butter just at a simmer and cook shrimp just until firm, about 5 minutes, depending on temperature of butter. Remove shrimp from butter and cool on a plate. Reserve butter for another use.

In a large bowl, combine creme fraiche, mayonnaise, fennel bulb, green onion, celery, fennel fronds and chopped dill. Add shrimp and toss to cover. Taste for seasoning, adding Old Bay, lemon juice and salt and pepper as needed. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, spread remaining 1 tablespoon room temperature butter on cut sides of buns. Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium-high heat and toast buttered side of buns. Divide filling between buns and serve. Serves 6. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 855 calories (percent of calories from fat, 76), 23 grams protein, 28 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 73 grams total fat (27 grams saturated), 304 milligrams cholesterol, 944 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 855 calories (percent of calories from fat, 76), 23 grams protein, 28 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 73 grams total fat (27 grams saturated), 304 milligrams cholesterol, 944 milligrams sodium.

— Adapted from a recipe provided by Austin Sumrall, chef-owner of White Pillars in Biloxi, Mississippi.

La Lucha’s Shrimp Remoulade, from Ford Fry's restaurant in Houston, is based on a sauce that his grandmother made. Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

La Lucha Shrimp Remoulade

We think of Ford Fry as Atlanta’s own, but he’s Texas-born and in addition to his Atlanta restaurants, opened La Lucha in Houston. “My all-time favorite salad is La Lucha’s Shrimp Remoulade. It’s my grandmother’s horseradish-heavy remoulade recipe tossed with poached Gulf shrimp and served over shaved iceberg lettuce, garnished with a half lemon,” Fry said.

La Lucha Shrimp Remoulade 6 cups water

1 bag Zatarain’s Crab Boil

1 orange, quartered

3 lemons, divided

3 bay leaves

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

Remoulade Blanc, divided (see recipe)

Dill sprigs, minced chives and tarragon, for garnish

Old Bay seasoning, for garnish

Shaved iceberg lettuce, for serving

Maldon sea salt, cracked black pepper and extra-virgin olive oil, if desired, for serving In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and add crab boil, orange, 1 lemon cut into quarters and bay leaves. Add shrimp and simmer 3 to 4 minutes, or until done but still tender. Drain shrimp and allow to cool. Discard poaching liquid and solids. If not serving immediately, refrigerate shrimp.

When ready to serve, divide shredded lettuce between 4 serving plates, arranging in a mound. Dice shrimp and toss with 3/4 cup Remoulade Blanc. Drizzle the remaining Remoulade Blanc over the lettuce. Arrange shrimp on top of lettuce. Garnish with chopped herbs and sprinkle generously with Old Bay. Serve with remaining 2 lemons cut into halves. Garnish with sea salt, black pepper and olive oil, if desired. Serves 4. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 107 calories (percent of calories from fat, 11), 17 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated fat), 143 milligrams cholesterol, 825 milligrams sodium. Per serving: 107 calories (percent of calories from fat, 11), 17 grams protein, 7 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated fat), 143 milligrams cholesterol, 825 milligrams sodium.

— Adapted from a recipe provided by Ford Fry and served at La Lucha restaurant.

Remoulade Blanc

Remoulade Blanc 1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

3 tablespoons prepared horseradish, or to taste

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 tablespoon Creole mustard

Juice and zest of 1 small lemon

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

4 green onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon minced parsley In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, horseradish, wine and mustard. Stir in lemon zest and juice, salt, Worcestershire, cayenne and pepper. Taste for seasoning, looking for what Fry calls “a pungent horseradish spiciness.” Stir in green onions and parsley. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes 1 1/2 cups. Nutritional information Per serving: Per tablespoon: 28 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), 3 milligrams cholesterol, 145 milligrams sodium. Per tablespoon: 28 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), 3 milligrams cholesterol, 145 milligrams sodium.

— Adapted from a recipe provided by Ford Fry and served at La Lucha restaurant.

