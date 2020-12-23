RECIPE: Make Southern Fusion Dining’s Blackened Shrimp and Grits

Grits can be cooked in varying amounts of liquid, and for creamy results like these, Southern Fusion’s owner and chef Paul Lewis uses plenty of water, half-and-half and milk along with lots of butter and cheese. The restaurant serves these shrimp and grits in two ways. At breakfast, the grits are served with five shrimp, and for lunch or brunch, they’re served with seven shrimp along with a side dish.

Lewis explained the inspiration for his recipe. “Growing up, I always had a love for unique tasting food. After serving over two decades in the U.S. Army, I decided to begin my culinary journey and enrolled in culinary school. One day I was asked to come up with a recipe for shrimp and grits. As I started brainstorming, I knew that I wanted to create a very rich, creamy, one-of-a-kind meal that would leave a lasting impression on all who tasted it. I came up with my famous blackened shrimp and grits recipe and the rest is history. It is now a staple in my restaurant. The trick is all in the grits and using the perfect pepper jack cheese.”