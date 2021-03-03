RECIPE: Make Joey D’s Oak Room New Orleans Spicy Shrimp

This spicy shrimp appetizer has been on the menu at Joey D’s Oak Room since the restaurant opened more than 30 years ago. It’s a classic New Orleans preparation that is messy to eat but worth the mess. This is the first time the restaurant has been willing to share this recipe, so we’re glad to be able to feature it.

Head-on shrimp are not generally available at your local grocery, but a fresh seafood shop or market like the Buford Highway or DeKalb farmers markets will have them for sale. It’s worth seeking them out because they provide extra flavor to the dish.