RECIPE: Make Joey D’s Oak Room New Orleans Spicy Shrimp

The sauce that comes with the New Orleans barbecue shrimp appetizer at Joey D’s Oak Room is absolutely divine. It includes a mixture of spices with a smoky taste to it. I would love to have the recipe for that dipping sauce! It would pair well with other fish recipes as well. — Viviana Fernandez, Sandy Springs
This spicy shrimp appetizer has been on the menu at Joey D’s Oak Room since the restaurant opened more than 30 years ago. It’s a classic New Orleans preparation that is messy to eat but worth the mess. This is the first time the restaurant has been willing to share this recipe, so we’re glad to be able to feature it.
Head-on shrimp are not generally available at your local grocery, but a fresh seafood shop or market like the Buford Highway or DeKalb farmers markets will have them for sale. It’s worth seeking them out because they provide extra flavor to the dish.
Don’t forget the crusty bread. You’ll want it to soak up every bit of that buttery sauce.
- 1 stick (½ cup) salted butter
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1½ teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
- ¾ teaspoon Tabasco
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne, or to taste
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1½ pounds head-on, shell-on large shrimp
- Crusty bread, for serving
- In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat.
- In a small bowl, whisk together Worcestershire, lemon juice, black pepper, white pepper, Tabasco, cayenne and salt. When butter is melted, stir Worcestershire mixture into butter and whisk together. Bring sauce to a boil.
- Add shrimp to boiling sauce. Ideally, shrimp will fit in one layer. If it doesn’t, cook some of the shrimp, then remove from skillet and keep warm while cooking the remainder of the shrimp. Sear shrimp on the first side, about 3 minutes if using shell-on shrimp. Turn and sear on the second side, about 2 minutes, or until shrimp is cooked through. When all shrimp has been cooked, serve in a large bowl with all the butter sauce. Serve bread on the side for dipping. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 334 calories (percent of calories from fat, 67), 24 grams protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 25 grams total fat (15 grams saturated), 275 milligrams cholesterol, 1,382 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Joey D’s Oak Room, 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody. 770-512-7063, joeydsoakroom.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.