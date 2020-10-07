RECIPES: Ramen meals can be quick and personalized

Instant ramen noodles are a favorite of college kids and thrifty eaters everywhere. But the accompanying salt and preservative bombs aren’t good for anyone. Toss the flavor packets in the trash, and add your own high-quality ingredients to make quickie versions of your favorite pasta. No pot is needed; a kettle or hot water tap makes your dish right in the bowl.
Quick Cacio e Pepe
Skip the gray dust! Freshly cracked pepper makes all the difference in this recipe.
- 1 brick instant ramen noodles
- 2-3 cups boiling water
- 1 ounce shredded pecorino romano
- 2 teaspoons freshly cracked black pepper
- Place the noodles in a shallow bowl, and completely cover them with boiling water. Allow the noodles to steep, stirring occasionally, 3-4 minutes, until tender. Reserve 1/4 cup pasta water, then drain. Return the noodles to the bowl. Stir in reserved pasta water, pecorino and pepper. Enjoy hot. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 495 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 18 grams protein, 56 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 23 grams total fat (12 grams saturated), 29 milligrams cholesterol, 657 milligrams sodium.
Personal Prosciutto and Pea Pasta
A single slice of gourmet ham flavors the entire dish; simmered peas are tender, not mushy.
- 1 brick instant ramen noodles
- 1/4 cup frozen peas
- 2-3 cups boiling water
- 1 slice (14 grams) prosciutto, chiffonade cut, large pieces of fat discarded
- Place the noodles and peas in a shallow bowl. Add enough boiling water to completely cover both. Allow the noodles to steep, stirring occasionally, 3-4 minutes, until tender. Reserve 1/4 cup pasta water, then drain. Return the noodles and peas to the bowl. Stir in reserved water and prosciutto. Enjoy hot. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 430 calories (percent of calories from fat, 35), 14 grams protein, 57 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 17 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), 10 milligrams cholesterol, 336 milligrams sodium.
Simple Smashed Tomato Pasta
This five-minute meal is as filling as it is colorful. And squeezing the tomatoes might be the most satisfying thing you do all day.
- 1 brick instant ramen noodles
- 5 ounces cherry tomatoes
- 2-3 cups boiling water
- 1 ounce raw baby spinach
- 1 tablespoon chopped basil
- 1 tablespoon shredded Parmesan
- Place the noodles and tomatoes in a shallow bowl. Add enough boiling water to completely cover both. Allow the noodles to steep, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Add the spinach and steep 1-2 minutes more, until the spinach wilts and the noodles are tender. Reserve 1/4 cup pasta water, then drain. Return the noodles, tomatoes and spinach to the bowl. Use clean hands to squeeze the tomatoes until they pop. Stir in the reserved water. Sprinkle with basil and Parmesan. Enjoy hot. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 428 calories (percent of calories from fat, 34), 13 grams protein, 59 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 17 grams total fat (8 grams saturated), no cholesterol, 370 milligrams sodium.
