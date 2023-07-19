RECIPES: Peaches add summer flavor to salad, baked chicken and tartlets

Peaches are the quintessential summer fruit. Yes, summer is high season for many fruits across the U.S., including blueberries, cherries and other stone fruits such as plums and nectarines, but peaches, especially in the South, mean summer. From the peach milkshake at Chick-fil-A to cobbler and ice cream on granny’s porch, peaches are peak summer produce.

Sadly, winter weather devastated this year’s peach crop in Georgia and South Carolina, two of the top four states for peach production. A very mild winter and a late cold snap created a lethal one-two punch. “It’s the worst peach season since 1955,” said Lawton Pearson, a fifth-generation peach farmer in Fort Valley, Georgia.

Even though local peaches are harder to come by this year, you can find California peaches in the produce aisles at the grocery store. You cannot tell if a peach is ripe by the color, as different kinds of peaches are different colors. Depending on the variety, peach skin can be dark red to light blush to pale yellow. Look for plump fruit without bruises or shriveled skin. Whatever color the skin is, avoid fruit with a greenish tinge around the stem end, indicating that the fruit is much too under-ripe. Do not refrigerate unripe peaches because the cold temperature will stop them from ripening. Instead, store peaches on the kitchen counter or in a cool, dry space so they will ripen to just firm to slightly soft. Once the peaches are fully ripened, they may be placed in the refrigerator for later use.

Peaches, with their natural sweetness, are fantastic eaten raw. They’re great sliced or chopped and put into yogurt or as a fruity addition to a bowl of cereal. Peaches really shine in desserts such as cobbler, pie and ice cream. And peaches are incredible in savory dishes. Try them chopped and added to green and grain salads for a burst of juicy freshness.

In general, I do not peel peaches for raw or cooked preparations. It’s not pure laziness; part of the sentiment is that the longer I cook, the less I do to the food to remove it from its original state. Also, peach skin is full of healthy vitamins and nutrients, including fiber and antioxidant compounds. The highest concentrations of these benefits are in the skin, rather than the flesh.

The recipe for Baked Chicken with Peaches and Basil is a summer standby in my home. Each serving contains an entire peach per person. That’s the way to get some fruit in your diet without a hefty load of butter and sugar. And the Green Beans, Peaches and Tomato Salad is a flavor and color explosion. All too often, we only consider lettuce when preparing salads. This crunchy, crispy combination is certain to be a hit at your next dinner on the deck. This peach recipe trio wraps up with Peach Tartlets with Make-Ahead Nut Crumble. It’s a peach tart and crumble smashup accented with both fresh peaches and peach jam for a dessert that celebrates one of summer’s favorite fruits.

RECIPES

Baked Chicken with Peaches and Basil

This recipe has an entire peach per serving, enabling this quick-cooking healthy dish to be not only satisfying, but also hearty and filling. No dry boneless, skinless chicken breasts here! Instead, you can expect an intensely flavorful combination of tender peaches and a light, savory onion sauce.

Green Beans, Peaches and Tomato Salad

The adage “What grows together, goes together” is what enables this dish to work. I can only imagine an old country cook questioning putting peaches in green beans, much less serving the unusual combination as a salad, but the mixture of flavor, texture and colors is vibrant and delicious.

Peach Tartlets with Make-Ahead Nut Crumble

In this tart-crumble, raw, cooked, baked and jammy peaches are used to layer flavor. The method of preparing the tart shells leaves no scraps unused and wasted.

Make-Ahead Nut Crumble

Keep this crumble topping at the ready to make quick desserts. It’s tasty with these tartlets, but can also be used as a topping by placing chopped fruit in ovenproof ramekins and topping with crumble before baking. Simply bake at 350 degrees until fruit is tender and crumble is browned, 20 to 25 minutes.

Note: For nutritional calculations, the salt included is defined as 1/16 teaspoon.

