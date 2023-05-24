RECIPES: Burgers that go beyond the standard beef

The last non-beef burger is lamb. Lamb burgers are more common where lamb is a traditional part of the cuisine. Think the Middle East, Greece and North Africa. With that in mind, I suggest topping them with feta and serving them with mayonnaise seasoned with spicy harissa, a hot chile paste from Northern Africa. Chiles are blended into a thick, fiery paste with pungent garlic, rich olive oil, and bold, aromatic spices such as cumin, caraway and coriander. It’s a powerful combination of aromas and flavors. Substitutes could include Sriracha or even hot sauce, but harissa is readily available at many local grocery stores.

Ready to get grilling? For charcoal grills, ignite about 6 quarts (one large chimney or about 6 pounds) of charcoal and burn for 20 to 30 minutes, until the coals are completely covered with a thin coating of light gray ash. Spread coals evenly over the grill bottom, position the grill rack above the coals, and heat until medium-hot. (It is ready when you can hold your hand 5 inches above the grill surface for no longer than 3 or 4 seconds.)

For a gas grill, turn all burners on the gas grill to high, close the lid, and heat until very hot, 10 to 15 minutes. When cooking with gas, you should close the lid during the cook time to evenly circulate the heat.

Before placing food onto a hot grill, clean and grease your grill rack. Scrape the hot grill rack clean with a wire brush. Lightly dip wadded paper towels in vegetable oil, and holding the wad of towels with tongs, quickly wipe the rack. (It will lightly smoke. Don’t keep the oiled towels in one place too long to avoid catching them on fire.)

For indoor cooking, you can always use a grill pan or skillet. Instead of wiping the grill rack with oil, just grease the skillet. These burger recipes can all be cooked in batches in a large skillet simply by using nonstick cooking spray in the heated pan. Once seared, reduce the heat to medium and cook for the times suggested in the recipes.

RECIPES

Mix things up this Memorial Day weekend with burgers other than beef. Salmon, turkey, and lamb burgers are three fantastic, flavorful burgers to kick off the summer grilling season.

Salmon Burger with Mustard Dill Sauce

You can chop the salmon by hand, in the food processor, or a combination of both. Hand-cut salmon for the burger has the most even texture. Processor-pulsed salmon is the smoothest for the binder.

Blue Cheese-Stuffed Turkey Burger

If you are not a fan of blue cheese, nearly any semi-dry, semi-firm cheese will do. You could give feta or goat cheese a try.

Lamb Burger with Harissa Mayonnaise

The bold acidity of the lemon zest and juice marries well with the rich lamb. Look for the PDO (protected designation of origin) mark on real feta from Greece for the absolute best lamb cheeseburger topping.

