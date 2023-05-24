Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta

The twins opened their second restaurant, on Atlanta’s Upper Westside, in 2021. The burger isn’t on the menu at that location, but that doesn’t stop patrons from asking for it. Maybe the brothers will add it now.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 burger in the country might leave some people asking, “Where’s the beef?” If you’ve ever been to Slutty Vegan, you know the answer: “You don’t need it.”

Pinky Cole started her empire with delicious meat-free offerings with saucy names.

The Ménage à Trois, for example, is a “jaw-defying threesome of a vegan patty, vegan bacon, and vegan shrimp, served on a vegan Hawaiian bun,” Yelp wrote.

You can also get the Super Slut, with guacamole and jalapeños; the Hollywood Hooker, with sliced vegan beef and cheese like a Philly sandwich; and the Big Dawg, a vegan bratwurst with sauerkraut.

If you haven’t lunch or dinner plans yet, we suggest you try these two out.