Police: Rosemy-Jacksaint traveling at 90 mph before arrest
Yelp: Nation's best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago
America's No. 3 burger is also from Atlanta, but you won't find any meat in it

Atlantans, rejoice! You live in a city with two of the top three burgers in the nation, according to Yelp. If you’re headed to one of the chain restaurants, you need to turn around. And if you’re thinking, “Why should I care? I’m a vegetarian,” just keep reading.

In recognition of National Burger Day on Sunday, Yelp compiled a list of the Top 100 Burger Spots across the United States. The list includes everything from “fast-food faves and juicy diner classics to outrageous stack-ups at the latest pop-up joints — and a host of international mashups, too,” Yelp explained.

The No. 1 burger in the nation is right here in Atlanta, but it doesn’t come from a burger joint. It’s at Justin and Jonathan Fox’s aptly named Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q.

“With nearly 2,500 5-star reviews on Yelp, this Texas-inspired BBQ joint has nabbed the top spot on our list with its juicy, barbecued spin on the classic American burger,” Yelp wrote. “Instead of a typical ground-beef patty, you get a hefty helping of chopped Angus beef brisket, along with peppery bacon, melted house-made pimento cheese, jalapeno mayo, tomato, red onion, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. All those flavors and textures have made the Fox Bros. ‘Burger’ the best in Atlanta and the country, according to Yelpers.”

The “burger,” Jonathan Fox told Yelp, started out as a joke, with the brothers trying to compete with burger joints even though they didn’t have a grill. “We were throwing things against the wall to see what stuck,” he said. “It was our first go and we kind of nailed it.”

The twins opened their second restaurant, on Atlanta’s Upper Westside, in 2021. The burger isn’t on the menu at that location, but that doesn’t stop patrons from asking for it. Maybe the brothers will add it now.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 burger in the country might leave some people asking, “Where’s the beef?” If you’ve ever been to Slutty Vegan, you know the answer: “You don’t need it.”

Pinky Cole started her empire with delicious meat-free offerings with saucy names.

The Ménage à Trois, for example, is a “jaw-defying threesome of a vegan patty, vegan bacon, and vegan shrimp, served on a vegan Hawaiian bun,” Yelp wrote.

You can also get the Super Slut, with guacamole and jalapeños; the Hollywood Hooker, with sliced vegan beef and cheese like a Philly sandwich; and the Big Dawg, a vegan bratwurst with sauerkraut.

If you haven’t lunch or dinner plans yet, we suggest you try these two out.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

