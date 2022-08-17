RECIPE: Quick tzatziki makes summery chicken burgers shine

For a lighter take on burgers, and one that is truly a blank canvas for flavor variations, turn to ground chicken. When cooking, chicken burgers require a bit of a gentler touch than ground turkey, but when done right, they can be a delicious option that pairs well with other fresh summer ingredients.
Recently, I’ve been loving chicken burgers paired with the Greek yogurt sauce, tzatziki. When it’s used as a burger topping, I like to keep the sauce chunky and rustic — simply dice a cucumber and toss it together with the same amount of plain whole milk yogurt (both Greek-style and thinner yogurts will work fine here) and a tablespoon of chopped fresh mint. You’ll want to stir together the sauce fairly close to serving time as the cucumbers will release their liquid while they sit in the seasoned yogurt; I usually start cooking the burgers and then, while they’re searing, I’ll whip up the sauce.
Speaking of cooking the burgers, be sure to use plenty of olive oil and relatively gentle heat. You’ll want to cook the chicken gradually in order to build up a golden brown exterior and just-cooked but still juicy interior. I start the heat on medium and adjust as I go. Aim for 5 to 7 minutes per side; if they’re cooking faster or slower than that, turn the heat lower or higher as needed. It also helps to use a digital meat thermometer if you’ve got one. I remove the burgers once they hit 155 degrees so that they’ll carry over to 160 degrees after resting. This temperature ensures perfectly cooked burgers every time.
Chicken Burgers with Tzatziki
1 pound ground chicken
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup plain whole milk yogurt
1/2 cup diced cucumber
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
4 whole-wheat hamburger buns, split
Heat the broiler to high with a rack in the highest position.
While the oven is heating, divide the chicken into 4 portions and shape into patties. Season both sides with salt.
Coat a large skillet with olive oil and place over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the burgers and cook until golden brown on the first side, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip the burgers and continue to cook until golden brown on the second side and the center reaches 155 degrees, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes.
While the burgers are cooking, stir together the yogurt, cucumber and mint. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Place the buns, cut side-up, on a baking sheet and broil until lightly browned, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve the burgers on the toasted buns, topped with the yogurt sauce.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 423 calories (percent of calories from fat, 48), 28 grams protein, 27 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 23 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 102 milligrams cholesterol, 929 milligrams sodium.
About the Author