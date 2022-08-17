RECIPE: Quick tzatziki makes summery chicken burgers shine

Recently, I’ve been loving chicken burgers paired with the Greek yogurt sauce, tzatziki. When it’s used as a burger topping, I like to keep the sauce chunky and rustic — simply dice a cucumber and toss it together with the same amount of plain whole milk yogurt (both Greek-style and thinner yogurts will work fine here) and a tablespoon of chopped fresh mint. You’ll want to stir together the sauce fairly close to serving time as the cucumbers will release their liquid while they sit in the seasoned yogurt; I usually start cooking the burgers and then, while they’re searing, I’ll whip up the sauce.

Speaking of cooking the burgers, be sure to use plenty of olive oil and relatively gentle heat. You’ll want to cook the chicken gradually in order to build up a golden brown exterior and just-cooked but still juicy interior. I start the heat on medium and adjust as I go. Aim for 5 to 7 minutes per side; if they’re cooking faster or slower than that, turn the heat lower or higher as needed. It also helps to use a digital meat thermometer if you’ve got one. I remove the burgers once they hit 155 degrees so that they’ll carry over to 160 degrees after resting. This temperature ensures perfectly cooked burgers every time.