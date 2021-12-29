RECIPE: Zoodle your way to easy vegetable fritters

The quickest way to a squash fritter is to look for pre-shredded vegetables. Pre-spiraled “zoodles” are your best bet because they’re thin enough to cook quickly but hearty enough to create a substantial fritter. To the zoodles, add a couple of eggs, along with self-rising flour and salt to form a batter. The salt will draw a bit of moisture out of the squash to ever-so-slightly thin the batter. It’ll still be quite thick; that’s OK.

I like to add a tablespoon of smoked paprika to my fritters, but the seasoning can be a choose-your-own adventure. Cumin, chili powder or garam masala would all work well.