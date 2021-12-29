RECIPE: Zoodle your way to easy vegetable fritters

In between holiday festivities, I tend to gravitate toward simple, snack-y dinners like pan-fried vegetable fritters made with seasonal vegetables such as winter squash.
The quickest way to a squash fritter is to look for pre-shredded vegetables. Pre-spiraled “zoodles” are your best bet because they’re thin enough to cook quickly but hearty enough to create a substantial fritter. To the zoodles, add a couple of eggs, along with self-rising flour and salt to form a batter. The salt will draw a bit of moisture out of the squash to ever-so-slightly thin the batter. It’ll still be quite thick; that’s OK.
I like to add a tablespoon of smoked paprika to my fritters, but the seasoning can be a choose-your-own adventure. Cumin, chili powder or garam masala would all work well.
To cook, fry small scoops (about 1/4 cup) in a generous amount of olive oil in a nonstick skillet. You won’t be able to fit them all in at once, but they only take a matter of minutes to cook through and turn golden brown, so it’s easy to fit in a few batches in less than 30 minutes. Keep the cooked fritters warm in the oven.
For serving, stir together a bit more smoked paprika (or your preferred spice) with Greek-style yogurt and a drizzle of olive oil. I like to add a simple mixed green salad on the side for color and brightness, but if you’re feeling worn out from holiday festivities, serve these fritters on their own.
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1/2 tablespoons smoked paprika, divided
- Kosher salt
- 1 (10-ounce) package butternut squash zoodles
- 3/4 cup self-rising flour
- 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 cup Greek-style yogurt
- On the side: Mixed green salad
- Heat the oven to 200 degrees.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, 1 tablespoon paprika and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the zoodles and mix well. Add the flour and toss well to coat.
- Heat 4 tablespoons olive oil in a large nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the batter in 1/4-cup portions to the skillet. Cook until puffed and browned on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side, reducing the heat to medium if needed. Place on a sheet pan and transfer to the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter, keeping the cooked fritters warm in the oven.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the yogurt, the remaining 1/2 tablespoon paprika, and the remaining tablespoon olive oil. Season to taste with salt. Serve the fritters topped with the yogurt. Serves 4.
