RECIPE: Use popping quinoa to rev up your energy bites

Quinoa! In literal minutes, you can transform this protein-rich, seed-turned-grain-substitute, into a puffy and — with one exception we’ll discuss later — tasty treat.

While most recipes instruct you to rinse the quinoa first, I found zero taste difference when I didn’t. I give you permission to skip that step, unless you know you are sensitive to saponin, the coating on the quinoa seeds. If you do wash your quinoa, dry the seeds relatively quickly in a 200-degree oven for 30 minutes.