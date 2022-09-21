RECIPE: Make The Big Ketch’s Tuna Tacos

We love The Big Ketch for great seafood without having to leave the heart of Buckhead. One of our favorites is the tuna taco. Will they share the recipe? — Antoinette Barclay, Atlanta
We received this recipe from Luis Moreno, chef de cuisine for The Big Ketch. The restaurant makes this with tuna saku blocks, a restaurant product of trimmed tuna cut into uniform blocks, available for use in sushi and for pan-searing. The rectangular shape makes for easy slicing. They season the fish with tuna seasoning from Atlanta-based Sidney’s Spices and recommend home cooks use salt and pepper.
In our photo, the tacos are shown with the restaurant’s grilled corn side dish.
Our base recipe is for one serving, but you’ll have enough Cilantro Kale Slaw and Creamy Soy Sauce to make four servings.
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 1 (4-ounce) tuna fillet
- Salt and pepper
- 2 6-inch flour tortillas
- 1/2 cup Cilantro Kale Slaw (see recipe)
- Creamy Soy Sauce (see recipe), black and white sesame seeds and cilantro sprigs, to garnish
- 2 lime wedges, for serving
- Season tuna on top and bottom with salt and pepper.
- Heat a medium skillet over high heat. When skillet is very hot, add oil, wait 10 seconds and add tuna. Sear 10 seconds, then flip tuna and sear 10 seconds. Turn fillet on one side and sear. Repeat with remaining sides. Remove from skillet. Cut tuna into 6 slices.
- Arrange flour tortillas on work surface. Put 1/4 cup slaw in the middle of each tortilla and top with 3 tuna slices. Drizzle with Creamy Soy Sauce, sprinkle with sesame seeds and garnish with cilantro sprig. Serve with lime wedges. Serves 1.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving, without Creamy Soy Sauce: 497 calories (percent of calories from fat, 34), 31 grams protein, 51 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 19 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 55 milligrams cholesterol, 597 milligrams sodium.
- 1 cup thinly sliced kale
- 1 cup thinly sliced Napa cabbage
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red cabbage
- 5 radishes, cut into matchsticks
- 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
- Creamy Lime Dressing (see recipe)
- In a large bowl, combine kale, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, radishes, cilantro and red onion. Add dressing to taste and toss together. Makes 2 cups.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/2 cup: 136 calories (percent of calories from fat, 55), 1 gram protein, 15 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 1 milligram cholesterol, 104 milligrams sodium.
- 1/2 cup lime juice
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon unseasoned rice vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 1/2 teaspoons light brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon Sriracha
- Pinch black pepper
- Pinch cumin
- Pinch dried red pepper flakes
- 2 tablespoons soybean oil
- Salt (optional)
- In the jar of a blender, combine lime juice, mayonnaise, granulated sugar, honey, vinegar, lemon juice, brown sugar, Sriracha, black pepper, cumin and red pepper flakes. Blend 1 minute, then slowly add soybean oil. Taste and add salt, if desired. May be made ahead and refrigerated up to 1 week. Makes 3/4 cup.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 44 calories (percent of calories from fat, 60), trace protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 3 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), trace cholesterol, 31 milligrams sodium.
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons sweet chile sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves
- In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, sweet chile sauce, soy sauce and chopped cilantro. Cover and refrigerate. Makes 3/4 cup.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 29 calories (percent of calories from fat, 66), trace protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), 2 milligrams cholesterol, 248 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... The Big Ketch Saltwater Grill, 3279 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-474-9508, http://thebigketch.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News