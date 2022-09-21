RECIPE: Make The Big Ketch’s Tuna Tacos

We received this recipe from Luis Moreno, chef de cuisine for The Big Ketch. The restaurant makes this with tuna saku blocks, a restaurant product of trimmed tuna cut into uniform blocks, available for use in sushi and for pan-searing. The rectangular shape makes for easy slicing. They season the fish with tuna seasoning from Atlanta-based Sidney’s Spices and recommend home cooks use salt and pepper.

In our photo, the tacos are shown with the restaurant’s grilled corn side dish.