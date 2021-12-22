RECIPE: Time-saving tricks for sensational stovetop chicken and rice

The solution to cooking chicken quickly is easy: use boneless, skinless thighs. They’ll not only cook completely in a matter of minutes, but, because they contain more fat and connective tissue than breast meat, they’ll hold up to a 10-minute simmer that will infuse the entire dish with chicken flavor.

Explore More easy weeknight dinner recipes

For the rice, I like to use par-cooked “90-second” packets of brown rice. Any brand will do. I skip the directions on the packets and simmer the rice with the chicken, frozen peas, lemon slices and water. This step will result in ultra-tender rice that soaks up the flavor from the meat and lemon.