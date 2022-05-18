RECIPE: This homemade bread makes a tomato sandwich even better

In my near decade-long residence in the South, I have learned that tomato sandwiches, especially at the height of tomato time, are the best sandwiches. One cannot and should not try to improve upon an in-season tomato – they are perfect as is – but since my principal line of work is the “bread” of the sandwich, we can endeavor to make better tomato sandwiches with better bread.

Freshly baked focaccia, famous for the audacious amount of olive oil it bakes in, is an excellent bread for such an occasion. If you are brave, follow directions and don’t wimp out on the amount of olive oil. You will be rewarded with a light, pillowy bread with a subtle corn sweetness, that will provide a perfect vehicle for today’s classic tomato sandwich and tomorrow’s grilled pan con tomate.