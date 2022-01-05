RECIPE: This cheater’s cassoulet is pure winter comfort food

However, the spirit of the dish — a comforting stew of beans and pork, finished with a crisp top — remains intact. It’s perfect for a simple back-to-work dish on a cold evening, served with a bit of salad and plenty of bread for mopping up the juices.

Start with a bag of frozen chopped onions to decrease the prep time. You don’t even need to thaw them first — just add to a hot pan, coated in olive oil, and cook until they’re thawed and softened. Add a pound of garlicky pork sausages, like bratwurst, cut into bite-size pieces, along with a couple of cans of drained beans and a glug of chicken broth. Simmer this mixture until the sausage is cooked through and the beans are flavorful.