RECIPE: Summer fruit calls for a crispy crumble

It’s true you can bake the same loaf of bread or tray of brownies every week and probably never perfect them, but I would argue that finding joy in the seasonality of baking, as one does with cooking, will diversify and sharpen your baking skills better than the same weekly bake.

What’s more, if baking is about simple things with intention and skill, then summer baking offers the perfect training ground to broaden our skills. Finding the perfect fruit and combining it with just enough butter, sugar, and flour to enhance — not mask — the flavor of said fruit, is harder than it sounds. The summer fruit nature offers is too delicate to take a heavy hand with spice and fat. Peaches, plums, nectarines and berries require us to step back and trust nature has done the job correctly.