RECIPE: Lemon bars are sunshine on drab winter days

While there is a lot more to a great bakery than chromatic drama, I always look to lemon bars after the holidays to add a bit of sunshine to our lineup.

A great lemon bar should be a bold shade of yellow, very lemony, and perfectly cut, so each square resembles a little pocket of sunshine. For this version, I make an incredibly useful Italian pastry crust called pasta frolla (and add a fair amount of lemon zest for good measure) for the cookie base. It’s strong enough to give the lemon bars some structure and delicate enough to crumble on the first bite.