RECIPE: Make Storico Vino’s Spiced Pineapple Fizz

Food and Recipes
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Storico Vino has a great selection of wines, but they also have several fun zero-proof cocktails. We are crazy about the Spiced Pineapple Fizz. We think the Seedlip Spice is the secret to a zero-proof drink that you would swear gives you a buzz. But how do they make that spiced pineapple? This would be perfect to serve all summer. — Jared Wilson, Atlanta

Jose Pereiro, Storico Vino’s beverage director, provided the recipe and wrote, “The inspiration for this cocktail came from the classic highball. The combination of pineapple’s bright flavor notes with ginger beer’s kick always plays well when making a light and refreshing cocktail.”

Widely available at liquor stores, Seedlip Spice 94 is an alcohol-free spirit flavored with a combination of herbs, spice, citrus and oak with a lightly bitter finish.

Storico Vino’s Spiced Pineapple Fizz

View Recipe

Spiced Pineapple Syrup

At Storico Vino, once the syrup is made, the pineapple quarters are saved, cores removed, and the pineapple is chopped and served over ice cream for the “family meal” served to the restaurant staff prior to service beginning. The leftover spiced pineapple is also delicious in pineapple upside-down cake. You could also add it to a fruit salad, curried chicken salad or fried rice. The leftover syrup is perfect for sweetening iced tea or in a spritzer.

View Recipe

From the menu of ... Storico Vino, 3065 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta; 404-806-0050, storicovino.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

