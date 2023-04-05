RECIPE: Mustardy steak salad for a simple, dressed-up dinner

My preferred salad steak is a 1-pound flank, as it’s relatively affordable, lean and easy to slice into small pieces after cooking. When cooking the steak, I rely on the frequent-flipping method, in which you add the steak to an oiled hot skillet, and then turn the steak every 30 seconds or so until it finishes cooking. At first, the steak will appear pale. But as you continue to cook and flip, the heat transfers consistently from the skillet to the steak, ensuring even doneness from edge to edge, and a perfectly browned crust. I also use a digital instant-read thermometer to monitor doneness, removing the steak from the heat at 125 degrees for a medium-rare finish.

While the steak is resting, I assemble the salad. A mustardy dressing is a fine complement to beef, and is easy to whisk together. I like to make sure the mustard really stands out by using a neutrally flavored oil, such as canola. Crunchy and crisp small lettuces, such as little gem or baby romaine, provide a pleasant textural contrast to the steak. A smattering of roasted pistachios bring nuttiness and additional crunch.