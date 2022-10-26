RECIPE: A template for speedy, spice-packed meatballs in tomato sauce

Most meatball recipes call for a two step-cooking process: brown the meatballs, either by frying or baking, and then slowly simmer them in a long-cooked tomato sauce. But here’s the thing — you don’t actually need that browning step. Yes, it does build in an additional layer of flavor, but you can make up for that with your mix-ins. If you start with a high-quality marinara sauce, such as Rao’s, it doesn’t need any additional cooking before the meatballs are added, so you’ll only need to allow about 15 minutes of total cooking time.

For the meatballs themselves, I like to use ground lamb (freshly ground meat will yield a more tender meatball than vacuum-packed ground meat) paired with spicy garam masala, tangy feta cheese and fresh mint to complement the meat’s grassy, gamy flavor. I also incorporate each of those mix-ins to the sauce to tie the flavors together. The garam masala is added while the sauce simmers; the feta and mint are sprinkled on top right before serving.