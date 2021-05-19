RECIPE: Shortcuts make smoky, 30-minute turkey enchiladas a reality

Enter: stacked enchiladas. While not as quick as say, throwing leftovers into a microwaved flour tortilla, the act of skipping the filling and the rolling steps cuts enchilada time down by at least half. Once you’ve got a saucy filling and cheese, the method is simple: layer, sauce and bake.

You can make stacked enchiladas using, well, just about anything. My recent go-to has been ground turkey, queso fresco and smoky chipotle salsa, but no matter what you prefer, the method is the same. (For this shortcut recipe, I prefer jarred salsa to prepared enchilada sauce because salsas typically have fewer thickening fillers and a fresher flavor.) I quickly brown the meat, add a jar of salsa, and let it heat through. Filling? Done in five minutes. The cheese is quick to crumble, and from there, all you need to do is assemble: Layer salsa, tortillas, meat and cheese, adding a drizzle of oil on top of each layer of tortillas to bring a bit more richness. A quick 10- to 15-minute stint in the oven will melt the cheese and turn the whole thing bubbly and delicious. A big handful of fresh cilantro sprinkled on top right before serving adds freshness and color.