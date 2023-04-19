BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 West lanes reopen after fatal crash at Downtown Connector
X

RECIPE: An easy springtime sheet-pan dinner

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Sheet-pan meals are a weeknight staple for good reason — they come together quickly with little prep and even less clean-up. The only trick? Getting the timing right. The typical sheet-pan meal includes a protein and at least one or two vegetables, which may cook at different rates. This means you usually can’t just throw everything on a sheet pan, pop it in the oven and hope for the best.

For the springtime sheet-pan recipe below, I’ve paired pork chops with relatively hearty fennel wedges and quick-cooking asparagus. The cook times for this combination are easily staggered. To ensure the pork chops and fennel cook quickly, preheat the sheet pan along with the oven, and roast those two components for 15 minutes. Add the asparagus and place the dish under the broiler to finish cooking, brown the pork, and cook the asparagus. By the time the asparagus has turned tender and lightly charred, the pork will be a light rosy pink in the center and the fennel fork-tender. All it needs is a spritz of lemon, a few shavings of Parmesan, and a handful of fennel fronds.

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes

Sheet-Pan Pork Chops with Asparagus and Fennel

View Recipe
ExploreSheet pan suppers: Make an entire meal on one sheet pan
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident 1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Where’s Walker? After Senate run, Herschel mostly out of sight
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 West lanes reopen after fatal crash at Downtown Connector
19m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka sharp in Gwinnett outing
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka sharp in Gwinnett outing
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Regarding UGA’s QBs, SBIV no longer among them
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Krista Slater

Ready for a martini? Check out this primer
39m ago
Cookbook review: Good food, good vibes for every occasion
1h ago
Stock Up: 3 gifts for those who helped make you the person you are today
18h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

LATEST RESULTS: Metro Atlanta Election
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
17h ago
CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top