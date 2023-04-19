RECIPE: An easy springtime sheet-pan dinner

For the springtime sheet-pan recipe below, I’ve paired pork chops with relatively hearty fennel wedges and quick-cooking asparagus. The cook times for this combination are easily staggered. To ensure the pork chops and fennel cook quickly, preheat the sheet pan along with the oven, and roast those two components for 15 minutes. Add the asparagus and place the dish under the broiler to finish cooking, brown the pork, and cook the asparagus. By the time the asparagus has turned tender and lightly charred, the pork will be a light rosy pink in the center and the fennel fork-tender. All it needs is a spritz of lemon, a few shavings of Parmesan, and a handful of fennel fronds.

Sheet-Pan Pork Chops with Asparagus and Fennel