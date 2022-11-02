ajc logo
X

Recipe: Make Seed Kitchen & Bar’s Seed 75

FROM THE MENU OF ...
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

I would love to have the recipe for Seed Kitchen & Bar’s Seed 75 Cocktail! I didn’t think a French 75 could get any better, but their version proved me so wrong. The flavors are reminiscent of those long days outside in the summer when I was younger. The pomegranate really elevates the flavors of the typical 75. It is so refreshing and not too sweet, perfect for sipping by the pool or dinner parties when I have guests over. Not to mention it is gorgeous! I would love to know how to make this myself. — Riley Dudek, Smyrna

ExplorePatio Pick: Seed’s new chef wants to nurture loyal east Cobb community

This drink was created by the bartenders at Seed and would be a perfect addition to any fall celebration, including Thanksgiving.

We found Gin Lane 1751 Old Tom Gin at Savi Provisions in Decatur. Depending on the time of year, fresh pomegranates can be difficult to find, but small containers of pomegranate arils are generally available in the prepared fruit section of the grocery store.

ExploreRecipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

View Recipe

Pomegranate Grenadine

Dried hibiscus is available at Whole Foods Market or natural food stores. Substitute this homemade grenadine for commercial grenadine in cocktails such as a tequila sunrise or sea breeze, or make a spritzer with grenadine and unflavored seltzer.

From the menu of ... Seed Kitchen & Bar, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta; 678-214-6888, eatatseed.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreRecipe: Seed’s North Georgia Apple “Pie”
ExploreRecipe: Seed’s Caramelized Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election20h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
17h ago

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
20h ago

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
20h ago

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sarah Dodge for The AJC

RECIPE: Homemade lavash crackers will leave no crumbs
1h ago
RECIPE: Shortcut tomato soup with grilled cheese
1h ago
Make no mistake, this Negroni doesn’t have gin
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
14h ago
Kemp, Abrams haul in three times the campaign cash they did in 2018
18h ago
At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
    RECIPECOLLECTION
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top