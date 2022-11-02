Recipe: Make Seed Kitchen & Bar’s Seed 75

I would love to have the recipe for Seed Kitchen & Bar’s Seed 75 Cocktail! I didn’t think a French 75 could get any better, but their version proved me so wrong. The flavors are reminiscent of those long days outside in the summer when I was younger. The pomegranate really elevates the flavors of the typical 75. It is so refreshing and not too sweet, perfect for sipping by the pool or dinner parties when I have guests over. Not to mention it is gorgeous! I would love to know how to make this myself. — Riley Dudek, Smyrna
This drink was created by the bartenders at Seed and would be a perfect addition to any fall celebration, including Thanksgiving.
We found Gin Lane 1751 Old Tom Gin at Savi Provisions in Decatur. Depending on the time of year, fresh pomegranates can be difficult to find, but small containers of pomegranate arils are generally available in the prepared fruit section of the grocery store.
Pomegranate Grenadine
Dried hibiscus is available at Whole Foods Market or natural food stores. Substitute this homemade grenadine for commercial grenadine in cocktails such as a tequila sunrise or sea breeze, or make a spritzer with grenadine and unflavored seltzer.
From the menu of ... Seed Kitchen & Bar, 1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta; 678-214-6888, eatatseed.com.
