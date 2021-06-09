RECIPE: Savory waffles fit for dinner

To turn breakfast waffles into dinner waffles, think savory. As a basic rule, I like to add 1 cup of grated cheese, 1 cup of cooked and diced meat, and a couple teaspoons of a minced fresh herb. One of my favorite combinations is sharp cheddar cheese, smoky Spanish chorizo and fresh oregano. Extra-virgin olive oil adds to the savoriness and complements the chorizo. Of course, you can modify those mix-ins.

To keep things quick, stick to precooked meat such as cooked sausage, deli ham, or even leftover chicken. Just about any cheese will work, but cut the amount in half if you’re using a particularly dry cheese, such as Parmesan. And pick an herb that suits the flavor of the remaining ingredients: parsley with ham, tarragon with chicken, or thyme with sausage.