RECIPE: Savory waffles fit for dinner

Making waffles for breakfast has always seemed less exciting and more work than, say, eggs and bacon. But, here’s the thing: waffles aren’t exclusively for breakfast. They do, in fact, make an excellent vehicle for dinner, especially when you don’t want to turn on the oven.
To turn breakfast waffles into dinner waffles, think savory. As a basic rule, I like to add 1 cup of grated cheese, 1 cup of cooked and diced meat, and a couple teaspoons of a minced fresh herb. One of my favorite combinations is sharp cheddar cheese, smoky Spanish chorizo and fresh oregano. Extra-virgin olive oil adds to the savoriness and complements the chorizo. Of course, you can modify those mix-ins.
To keep things quick, stick to precooked meat such as cooked sausage, deli ham, or even leftover chicken. Just about any cheese will work, but cut the amount in half if you’re using a particularly dry cheese, such as Parmesan. And pick an herb that suits the flavor of the remaining ingredients: parsley with ham, tarragon with chicken, or thyme with sausage.
The key to getting dinner waffles done quickly is, not surprisingly, pancake mix. I grew up on Bisquick, so that’s what I used below, but any plain pancake mix will work just fine. Since you’re going to be adding so many flavorful ingredients, you don’t need to worry about adding milk to the mix — water, along with one large egg — will do the trick. I like to serve my savory waffles topped an extra drizzle of olive oil, plus a bit of local honey. A simple mixed green salad is an easy side.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- 2 cups plain pancake and baking mix, such as Bisquick
- 1 1/3 cups water
- 1 large egg
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano
- 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup diced smoked Spanish chorizo or another firm, smoky sausage, such as andouille
- Optional: Honey, for serving
- On the side: Salad
- Heat the oven to 200 degrees with a rack in the middle. Spray a waffle iron with nonstick oil spray and let heat.
- While the oven and waffle iron heat, whisk together the Bisquick, water, egg, oil, and oregano in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in the cheese and chorizo.
- Following the waffle iron instructions, ladle the batter into the waffle iron and cook until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer the waffles to a baking sheet, then place them in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.
- Serve drizzled with olive oil and honey, if desired, with salad on the side. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 681 calories (percent of calories from fat, 62), 21 grams protein, 44 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 47 grams total fat (15 grams saturated), 113 milligrams cholesterol, 1,485 milligrams sodium.
