RECIPE: Make Osteria 832′s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
9 minutes ago
Brunch at Osteria 832 is one of our family’s favorite ways to spend a Saturday morning. And those lemon ricotta pancakes are fabulous. How do they make them so light but still rich in flavor? — Hannah Grant, Atlanta

Osteria 832 serves pasta and pizza seven days a week, but the weekend brunch is when they serve Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. Osteria’s owner Rich Chey was happy to share the recipe and its inspiration. “Lemon ricotta pancakes are a staple Italian breakfast item,” Chey said. “The ricotta adds creaminess and richness while the lemon zest adds brightness to the flavor profile.”

The restaurant serves two 1/2-inch-thick pancakes topped with berry compote, and provides butter and maple syrup alongside. The compote can be made of one berry such as strawberries or blueberries, or a mix. And the fruit can be fresh or frozen.

Watch carefully while cooking these pancakes. The batter is thick and the first side may turn golden before bubbles begin to break through the top surface, the traditional way of determining when to turn pancakes.

Osteria 832′s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

From the menu of ... Osteria 832 Pasta & Pizza, 832 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta; 404-897-1414, osteria832.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

