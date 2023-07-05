RECIPE: Make Osteria 832′s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Brunch at Osteria 832 is one of our family’s favorite ways to spend a Saturday morning. And those lemon ricotta pancakes are fabulous. How do they make them so light but still rich in flavor? — Hannah Grant, Atlanta

Osteria 832 serves pasta and pizza seven days a week, but the weekend brunch is when they serve Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. Osteria’s owner Rich Chey was happy to share the recipe and its inspiration. “Lemon ricotta pancakes are a staple Italian breakfast item,” Chey said. “The ricotta adds creaminess and richness while the lemon zest adds brightness to the flavor profile.”

The restaurant serves two 1/2-inch-thick pancakes topped with berry compote, and provides butter and maple syrup alongside. The compote can be made of one berry such as strawberries or blueberries, or a mix. And the fruit can be fresh or frozen.

Watch carefully while cooking these pancakes. The batter is thick and the first side may turn golden before bubbles begin to break through the top surface, the traditional way of determining when to turn pancakes.

Osteria 832′s Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

From the menu of ... Osteria 832 Pasta & Pizza, 832 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta; 404-897-1414, osteria832.com.

