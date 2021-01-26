RECIPE: Old-fashioned Dutch oven is heart of sentimental stew

The Dutch oven on the stovetop is a promise that dinner will be more than a rushed necessity. And as I watch my this-close-to-adult children find their independence, I reach for my Dutch oven even more. Simply being together is reason enough to cook a sentimental meal.

Take this Root Vegetable Bourguignon. You can make it from carefully curated produce and a delightful Burgundy, or throw it together with wilted crisper drawer veggies and leftover pinot.