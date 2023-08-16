RECIPE: Make Victory Sandwich Bar’s Watermelon Salad

I recently enjoyed the watermelon salad at Victory Sandwich Bar in Decatur and it was so delicious: perfectly sweet, creamy and refreshing. It would be a wonderful addition to any summer meal. Would they be willing to share their recipe?

Beth Perlmutter, Tucker

This “watermelon salad” is actually a watermelon and cucumber salad and is indeed a perfect summer refresher, especially with the tropical flavors of its coconut-herb-lime dressing.

Ian Jones, owner of Victory Brands, was happy to provide the recipe and wrote, “We wanted a refreshing, chilled salad for summer and Jon Ward, our main executive chef, came up with this recipe. It’s on the menu for a few months most summers.”

The dressing is made with cream of coconut, which is coconut cream that has been sweetened and boiled down to a thick, syrupy texture. It’s a common ingredient in daiquiris.

One tip: be sure to zest the lime before juicing.

Victory Sandwich Bar’s Watermelon Salad

From the menu of . . . Victory Sandwich Bar, 340 Church St., Decatur; 404-377-9300, vicsandwich.com.

