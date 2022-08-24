RECIPE: Make Tiny Lou’s Croque Madame

When he shared this recipe, Tiny Lou’s executive chef Jon Novak wrote, “When conceptualizing our brunch menu in early 2022, we knew this hardcore French classic must be represented here at Tiny Lou’s.”

Preparing this dish is a lesson in French cuisine. The sauce is made with an onion pique, a French way to boost the flavor in a sauce or soup. If you were to stop before adding the Gruyere, you would have a bearnaise sauce. Add the Gruyere and you’ve turned it into sauce Mornay.