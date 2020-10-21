RECIPE: Make Stoney River’s Crab Cakes

Please post the lump crab cake recipe from Stoney River Steakhouse. My belly thanks you!
— Kim Yon, Sarasota, Florida
Crab cakes are always a reader favorite and it’s fun to compare recipes from different restaurants and chefs. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill in Duluth offers these crab cakes as an appetizer, but we think they’re substantial enough to serve as an entree.
Chef Alaska Dzameshie of Stoney River suggests accompanying the crab cakes with a sweet, savory sauce like the mango salsa they serve at the restaurant. From our photograph, you can see the restaurant packs the crab mixture into a mold before baking, which makes for a beautiful presentation. You can duplicate that look with your own molds or a large biscuit cutter, or serve the cakes with a more rustic, hand-built look.
- Melted butter, for greasing baking sheet
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup minced red bell pepper
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon prepared mustard
- 2 cups panko
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/8 teaspoon white pepper
- 1 pound lump crab meat
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Brush baking sheet with melted butter.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, red pepper, lemon juice, parsley, egg and mustard. Fold in panko, Old Bay, salt and pepper, and mix until well combined. Carefully add crab. Form mixture into 5 cakes and arrange on prepared baking sheet.
- Bake crab cakes 20 to 25 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 180 degrees. Remove from oven and serve. Makes 5 crab cakes.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per crab cake: 489 calories (percent of calories from fat, 19), 27 grams protein, 71 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 10 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 134 milligrams cholesterol, 1,030 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, 5800 State Bridge Road, Duluth. 770-476-0102, stoneyriver.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.
