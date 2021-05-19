RECIPE: Make Stoney River’s Au Gratin Potatoes

We’ve adapted the restaurant’s recipe for this rich dish for home cooks by reducing somewhat the amount of cream and cheese. To recreate the look of the serving in our photo, we baked the Au Gratin Potatoes in a 9-inch square baking dish that is 4 inches tall. You need that much height to accommodate the three inches of potatoes and sauce, and also allow room for the bubbling that happens as it bakes. If you don’t have a baking dish that size, try a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and be very careful when removing the foil in the last step of baking.

When hot, the potatoes and sauce are very loose. To recreate the look of the potatoes in our photo, let the Au Gratin potatoes cool almost completely.