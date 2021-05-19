RECIPE: Make Stoney River’s Au Gratin Potatoes

My husband and I loved our steak at Stoney River. Their Au Gratin potatoes are the perfect side. I would love to make them at home as they would be a great accompaniment for any meal! Hope you are able to get the recipe. Thank you. — Bonnie Bradley, Email
We’ve adapted the restaurant’s recipe for this rich dish for home cooks by reducing somewhat the amount of cream and cheese. To recreate the look of the serving in our photo, we baked the Au Gratin Potatoes in a 9-inch square baking dish that is 4 inches tall. You need that much height to accommodate the three inches of potatoes and sauce, and also allow room for the bubbling that happens as it bakes. If you don’t have a baking dish that size, try a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and be very careful when removing the foil in the last step of baking.
When hot, the potatoes and sauce are very loose. To recreate the look of the potatoes in our photo, let the Au Gratin potatoes cool almost completely.
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper
- 2 pounds peeled Russet potatoes, sliced 1/8-inch thick, divided
- 3 cups coarsely grated Gruyere, divided
- 1 cup finely grated Parmesan, divided
- In a medium saucepan, combine cream, garlic, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer over low heat and cook 10 minutes. Turn off heat.
- Heat oven to 325 degrees. Spray an 9-inch square, 4-inch high baking dish (or a 9-by-13-inch baking dish) with nonstick cooking spray.
- Layer half the sliced potatoes on the bottom of the baking dish. Sprinkle with 1 1/2 cups Gruyere and 1/2 cup Parmesan. Ladle half the cream mixture over the potatoes and cheese. Arrange remaining potatoes in a layer over the cream. Pour remainder of cream over the potatoes. Top with remaining 1 1/2 cups Gruyere and 1/2 cup Parmesan. Cover baking dish with foil and bake 1 hour or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife. Uncover potatoes and keep baking until top begins to turn golden brown, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before serving. For the neatest slices, allow to cool almost completely. Serves 8.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 607 calories (percent of calories from fat, 70), 20 grams protein, 26 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 48 grams total fat (30 grams saturated), 154 milligrams cholesterol, 860 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, 5800 State Bridge Road, Duluth. 770-476-0102, stoneyriver.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of restaurant in the subject line.
