RECIPE: Make Stoney River’s smoked Gouda macaroni and cheese

Macaroni and cheese is another comfort food favorite among The Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers. This recipe from Stoney River Steakhouse indeed uses smoked Gouda, but one of the other things that makes it stand out is a tangy sauce that includes sour cream and a bit of lemon juice.

We’re presenting you with the full batch recipe here, making 16 cups. You can easily cut this in half, or even to a quarter of its size if you don’t need quite so much tempting macaroni and cheese around your house.