RECIPE: Make Stoney River’s smoked Gouda macaroni and cheese

I would love the recipe for the macaroni and cheese from the Stoney River restaurant. It is truly amazing! I know it contains smoked Gouda and would love to make at home especially since it appears it is going to be a cold, long winter. Many thanks! — Robin Repinski, Johns Creek
Macaroni and cheese is another comfort food favorite among The Atlanta Journal-Constitution readers. This recipe from Stoney River Steakhouse indeed uses smoked Gouda, but one of the other things that makes it stand out is a tangy sauce that includes sour cream and a bit of lemon juice.
We’re presenting you with the full batch recipe here, making 16 cups. You can easily cut this in half, or even to a quarter of its size if you don’t need quite so much tempting macaroni and cheese around your house.
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup diced white onion
- 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 1 3/4 cups coarsely grated smoked Gouda, divided
- 1 1/2 cups finely grated Parmesan
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1 1/4 cups sour cream
- 2 teaspoons Tabasco
- 1 (1-pound) box small elbow or shell macaroni
- Salt
- 1/4 cup panko
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add olive oil, onion and garlic and cook until onion has turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour and stir until a smooth paste is formed. Turn heat to low and cook paste for 5 minutes. Slowly stir in chicken broth, whisking to eliminate any lumps. Cook until mixture thickens, about 2 minutes. Stir in cream, then add 1 1/2 cups Gouda, Parmesan, lemon juice and sugar. When mixture is well combined, remove from heat. Allow to rest 10 minutes, then fold in sour cream and Tabasco. Set aside.
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
- Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and stir cooked macaroni into the sauce. Transfer mixture to prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with panko and remaining 1/4 cup grated Gouda. Bake 30 minutes or until top is golden. Makes: 16 cups
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per 1/2 cup: 253 calories (percent of calories from fat, 62), 8 grams protein, 17 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 18 grams total fat (10 grams saturated), 52 milligrams cholesterol, 246 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, 5800 State Bridge Road, Duluth. 770-476-0102, stoneyriver.com.
