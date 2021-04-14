RECIPE: Make Southern Bistro’s Crispy Brussels Sprouts with glaze

Southern Bistro’s Brussels sprouts appetizer is outstanding, the best I have ever had. I would love to have the recipe. Thanks. — Rick Woodward, Brookhaven
Brussels sprouts are definitely a reader favorite. We must get a half-dozen requests a year for recipes for these little cabbage family vegetables, whether served as an appetizer or a side. Southern Bistro offers simple sauteed Brussels sprouts as a side dish, tossed with some fresh garlic and seasoned with salt and pepper. But the appetizer version of sprouts is an entirely different beast. It comes with a glaze that combines quite a few ingredients to make a sauce that’s full of umami.
We can see using any extra glaze on other vegetables, as a dipping sauce for egg rolls or brushed on at the end of grilling a chicken breast or tuna steak. The restaurant also suggests using it as a salad dressing or cutting it with water and using it as a marinade for chicken or pork.
The restaurant deep-fries the Brussels sprouts for this recipe, but also suggested this roasted option.
These sprouts are a seasonal offering at Southern Bistro. Taking the place of the sprouts for spring and summer are their popular okra fries. So make these at home until next fall, when you’ll find them back on the restaurant’s menu.
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- 1/2 cup Apricot-Mustard Glaze (see recipe)
- Chopped green onions and cilantro, for garnish
- Sesame seeds, for garnish
- Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Trim Brussels sprouts and cut in half, or if large cut into quarters. Put sprouts in a bowl and toss with sesame oil. Arrange on prepared baking sheet. Roast until sprouts begin to brown, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven and move to a large bowl. Toss with glaze, then arrange on serving platter. Garnish with green onions, cilantro and sesame seeds. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 163 calories (percent of calories from fat, 41), 4 grams protein, 22 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 216 milligrams sodium.
- 6 tablespoons apricot preserves
- 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 3/4 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- 1 3/4 teaspoons fish sauce
- In small saucepan over low heat, combine preserves, orange juice, whole-grain mustard, water, vinegar, Dijon mustard, sweet chili sauce, lime juice, sesame oil and fish sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook 10 to 15 minutes. If making ahead, cool and keep refrigerated for up to 1 month. Makes 1 cup.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per tablespoon: 34 calories (percent of calories from fat, 18), trace protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 101 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of...Southern Bistro, 4920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-705-8444, southernbistroatl.com.
