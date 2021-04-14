RECIPE: Make Southern Bistro’s Crispy Brussels Sprouts with glaze

Brussels sprouts are definitely a reader favorite. We must get a half-dozen requests a year for recipes for these little cabbage family vegetables, whether served as an appetizer or a side. Southern Bistro offers simple sauteed Brussels sprouts as a side dish, tossed with some fresh garlic and seasoned with salt and pepper. But the appetizer version of sprouts is an entirely different beast. It comes with a glaze that combines quite a few ingredients to make a sauce that’s full of umami.

We can see using any extra glaze on other vegetables, as a dipping sauce for egg rolls or brushed on at the end of grilling a chicken breast or tuna steak. The restaurant also suggests using it as a salad dressing or cutting it with water and using it as a marinade for chicken or pork.