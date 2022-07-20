RECIPE: Make Sankranti’s Mango Chicken

This is a recipe sure to appeal to mango fans, but as our reader says, also to fans of sweet-and-sour chicken. Bite-size pieces of chicken breast are fried with a cornstarch batter, then cooked with bell peppers and onions and coated in mango pulp.

The restaurant uses Swad brand Kesar mango pulp, which we found at Cherians International Groceries in Decatur.