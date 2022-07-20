RECIPE: Make Sankranti’s Mango Chicken

Sankranti’s Mango Chicken reminds me of the best sweet-and-sour chicken but with a yummy mango sauce instead. Would love to know how they make it. — Jennifer McCain, Atlanta
This is a recipe sure to appeal to mango fans, but as our reader says, also to fans of sweet-and-sour chicken. Bite-size pieces of chicken breast are fried with a cornstarch batter, then cooked with bell peppers and onions and coated in mango pulp.
The restaurant uses Swad brand Kesar mango pulp, which we found at Cherians International Groceries in Decatur.
In our photo, the chicken is served over spring greens. We enjoyed ours with jasmine rice.
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Salt
- 4 tablespoons clarified butter
- 1 tablespoon minced ginger
- 1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1/2 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 1 1/4 cups mango pulp
- In a large bowl, stir together cornstarch, flour, egg and water. Add chicken and stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.
- In a Dutch oven, heat 2 inches of oil to 350 degrees. Carefully put chicken pieces in oil and cook just until chicken is cooked through, about 2 minutes. Do not crowd Dutch oven and do not overcook chicken. The coating should just be set and turning a very light brown, not golden brown. Remove fried chicken from oil and drain. Repeat until all chicken is cooked. Season chicken lightly with salt and keep warm while preparing sauce.
- In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat and stir in ginger. Saute 1 minute, then add pepper and onion and saute 30 seconds. Stir in mango pulp and cook 1 minute. Add reserved fried chicken and stir to coat. Serve immediately. Serves 6.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 379 calories (percent of calories from fat, 49), 28 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 21 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 134 milligrams cholesterol, 126 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Sankranti, 237 Perimeter Center Parkway, Dunwoody. 470-622-7778, sankranti.com.
Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author