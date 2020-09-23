RECIPE: Make Root Baking Co.'s Ginger Molasses Slice and Bake Cookies

When Root Baking Co. co-owner Chris Wilkins first sampled this ginger molasses cookie, he says he was less than enthused. "'Where’s the drama? The ludicrous colors? It’s so…plain!' I thought to myself. It just looked like the simplest cookie I had ever seen. So simple, that I was nearly certain that no one would pay us money for it.

“The Ginger Molasses is quiet, unassuming, and endlessly intriguing. It’s so spicy that it’s almost savory, so rich with molasses and brown sugar that it feels like it could only exist during the holiday season, and yet I crave this cookie in the middle of summer."