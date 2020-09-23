RECIPE: Make Root Baking Co.'s Ginger Molasses Slice and Bake Cookies

We are crazy about Root Baking Co. bread and we know we could never reproduce that at home. But their cookies? Maybe there’s hope for us homebound bakers in reproducing their excellent ginger molasses cookies? We loved the ones that came with a Pizza Jean’s takeout order. Thanks for trying to get the recipe. — Elijah Byrd, Decatur
When Root Baking Co. co-owner Chris Wilkins first sampled this ginger molasses cookie, he says he was less than enthused. "'Where’s the drama? The ludicrous colors? It’s so…plain!' I thought to myself. It just looked like the simplest cookie I had ever seen. So simple, that I was nearly certain that no one would pay us money for it.
“The Ginger Molasses is quiet, unassuming, and endlessly intriguing. It’s so spicy that it’s almost savory, so rich with molasses and brown sugar that it feels like it could only exist during the holiday season, and yet I crave this cookie in the middle of summer."
Wilkins supplied the recipe with both volume and weight measurements. He highly recommends you convert your baking to weigh measurements if possible. And if you want to make the cookie dough ahead, prepare it up to the point where it’s chilled, then slice the cookies and freeze the slices on a cookie sheet. Once frozen, package them for freezer storage. Simply pull from the freezer, arrange on a baking sheet and bake immediately.
- 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour (250 grams)
- 1 teaspoon baking soda (6 grams)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (2 grams)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger (2 grams)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt (2 grams)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves (1 gram)
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg (1 gram)
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature (112 grams)
- 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar (180 grams)
- 1 egg (19 grams)
- 3 1/2 tablespoons blackstrap molasses (66 grams)
- Sanding sugar, optional garnish
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, salt, cloves and nutmeg. Set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine butter and brown sugar and beat at medium speed until the mixture looks fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg and beat at medium-low for 1 minute or until egg is fully incorporated. The mixture will start out looking as if it has separated, but will emulsify quickly. Add molasses and mix on low speed 1 minute. Add reserved dry ingredients and mix on low speed for 20 seconds. Stop mixer and scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Start mixer on low speed again and beat until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Remove dough from mixer and shape into a log: lay out a sheet of parchment paper and along one of the narrower ends of the parchment, shape dough into a log about 2-inches wide and 6-inches long, leaving 2 inches of parchment free at each end of the log. Wrap the dough burrito-style, folding the 2-inch ends over the log and then rolling the dough to completely wrap it in parchment. Wrap parchment-covered log with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least one hour.
- When ready to bake, heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Remove cookie dough from refrigerator and, using a sharp knife, slice dough into 1/2-inch disks.
- If using sanding sugar, allow sliced raw cookies to stand 5 minutes to soften. Fill a small bowl with sanding sugar and dip one side of the cookies in the sugar. Arrange on baking sheet, sugared side up.
- Arrange six cookies on each baking sheet to allow for cookies to spread and bake 6 to 8 minutes, or until the edges of the cookie are set. Do not overbake. Remove and cool on wire rack. Makes: 12 4-inch cookies.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per cookie: 204 calories (percent of calories from fat, 36), 3 grams protein, 30 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 8 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 36 milligrams cholesterol, 157 milligrams sodium.
From the menu of ... Root Baking Co., Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 470-639-8046, rootbaking.com.
