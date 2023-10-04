BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY: MARTA track work at Airport station to cause some evening delays

RECIPE: Make Rooftop L.O.A.’s Back That Daq Up

Credit: (Courtesy of Rooftop L.O.A.)

Credit: (Courtesy of Rooftop L.O.A.)

Food and Recipes
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
40 minutes ago
X

We’ve enjoyed several meals at Riva restaurant at Rooftop L.O.A. and while we’ve enjoyed many of the cocktails, we’d love to know how to make their unusual daiquiri, Back That Daq Up.

Maya Fisher, Atlanta

This daiquiri is one of the house cocktails created for Rooftop L.O.A. by Jarrett Holborough, assistant bar manager for Slater Hospitality. Although some may think of daiquiris as summer drinks, when sending the recipe Holborough wrote, “This cocktail is uniquely refreshing, balanced, and can be served year-round.”

Ten to One Caribbean White Rum is a blend of Dominican and Jamaican rums, available at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits and Tuxedo Wine & Spirits. Holborough says he prefers it here because of its complex flavor. “It’s the perfect backbone for this cocktail.”

ExploreRecipes from metro Atlanta restaurants

Rooftop L.O.A.’s Back That Daq Up

View Recipe

Lime Syrup

View Recipe

From the menu of . . . Rooftop L.O.A., The Interlock, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 470-922-3700, rooftoploa.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

ExploreCocktail and beer news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Ga. Department of Public Safety has a new semi. But it likely won’t pull you over2h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

HAPPENING TODAY
MARTA track work at Airport station to cause some evening delays
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
2h ago

Credit: AP

Why Kemp hopes to capitalize on an industry mag’s biz ranking
4h ago

Credit: AP

Why Kemp hopes to capitalize on an industry mag’s biz ranking
4h ago

Credit: AP

Another option for COVID-19 vaccinations approved
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Krista Slater

If you can afford high-end whiskies, here are three worth trying
1h ago
RECIPE: Snuggle up with a bowl of quick and easy white chicken chili
1h ago
Cookbook review: Putting the spark back in everyday meals
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
2h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
5h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
    RECIPECOLLECTION
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top