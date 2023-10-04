RECIPE: Make Rooftop L.O.A.’s Back That Daq Up

We’ve enjoyed several meals at Riva restaurant at Rooftop L.O.A. and while we’ve enjoyed many of the cocktails, we’d love to know how to make their unusual daiquiri, Back That Daq Up.

Maya Fisher, Atlanta

This daiquiri is one of the house cocktails created for Rooftop L.O.A. by Jarrett Holborough, assistant bar manager for Slater Hospitality. Although some may think of daiquiris as summer drinks, when sending the recipe Holborough wrote, “This cocktail is uniquely refreshing, balanced, and can be served year-round.”

Ten to One Caribbean White Rum is a blend of Dominican and Jamaican rums, available at Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits and Tuxedo Wine & Spirits. Holborough says he prefers it here because of its complex flavor. “It’s the perfect backbone for this cocktail.”

Rooftop L.O.A.’s Back That Daq Up

Lime Syrup

From the menu of . . . Rooftop L.O.A., The Interlock, 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 470-922-3700, rooftoploa.com.

