RECIPE: Make Ria’s Bluebird’s Buttermilk Biscuits

Chef-partner Stephen Gannon shared the recipe, but also said that the easiest way to reproduce the high-rising biscuits from Ria’s Bluebird is to buy the mix they sell at the restaurant. Everything is prepared for you. All you need to add is buttermilk.

At the restaurant, they start each batch with 5 pounds of self-rising flour to make 48 biscuits at a time. We cut it down to a recipe that makes 12.